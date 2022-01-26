GM Financial exec named Fort Worth Chamber board chair

Susan Sheffield, CFO of GM Financial, has been elected chairwoman of the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce board of directors.

Rosa Navejar, president of The Rios Group, was elected to serve as vice chair and Charlie Campbell, senior vice president of finance and administration for Hillwood Properties, was named secretary/treasurer.



“I’m honored to serve as chair of the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce board of directors,” Sheffield said in a news release issued by the chamber. “I’m optimistic about continued economic growth in our community and the role the FWC plays to help grow local businesses and attract new business.”

Immediate past chair Marianne Auld, managing partner at Kelly Hart and Hallman, said: “It is hard to believe that my term as chair has come to an end. I am honored to have served on this board and have been fortunate to work with a board of directors that takes the long view and cares deeply about this community.”

The chamber’s president and CEO, Brandom Gengelbach, said he is looking forward to a prosperous year.

“I’m excited to work with Susan and this influential group of regional business leaders to continue to grow the Fort Worth region in 2022,” Gengelbach said. “Each professional represents the many facets of the business community in Fort Worth.”

The chamber board has 48 elected members, a third of whom are elected annually to serve three-year terms. A complete list board of members can be found on the chamber’s website.