Goodwill Industries of Fort Worth rebrands as Goodwill North Central Texas

Goodwill Industries of Fort Worth, Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit that provides jobs and job training to individuals with disabilities and other barriers to employment, announced May 3 the agency’s official rebrand to Goodwill North Central Texas.

Since 1949, Goodwill North Central Texas has grown from its modest roots at 665 South Main with four employees serving only physically or mentally disabled residents of Fort Worth, to one of the largest nonprofit organizations in North Texas.

“Today, we serve communities far beyond the boundaries of Fort Worth. We provide services as far south and Granbury, as far west as Weatherford, and as far north as Denton; not to mention the mid cities and Arlington,” David Cox, president & CEO of Goodwill North Central Texas, said in the announcement. “We are excited to make this change to a name that is truly representative of the diverse and unique communities across the 18 counties we serve in North Central Texas.”

Goodwill North Central Texas employs more than 800 individuals and serves more than 10,000 people with disabilities and other barriers to employment including veterans, at-risk youth, the homeless, the formerly incarcerated and the disadvantaged each year.

Nationally recognized job training and placement programs, as well as a focus on continuing education, helps countless thousands experience the “power of work” in transforming lives of dependence into lives of independence.

Along with the name change, Goodwill’s volunteer Board of Directors adopted a new mission and vision statement.

The new mission of Goodwill North Central Texas is to CREATE Lives of Independence and BUILD a Stronger Local Community. The nonprofit’s vision is a North Central Texas where every person has the opportunity for maximum independence and abundant living, the organization said in a news release.

The name, mission and vision changes were developed by Goodwill North Central Texas’ Strategic Planning Committee, a board led committee comprised of some members of the board, members of the executive staff, and the President & CEO. The committee is chaired by Charla Wise.

www.GoodwillNorthCentralTexas.org