Goodwill North Central Texas announces 2024 board

Goodwill North Central Texas, embarking on the first year of a three-year strategic plan, recently announced its 2024 board of directors and officers.

The organization’s incoming board chair is Patrick Gotcher, a seasoned health care industry leader renowned for his successful ventures and commitment to positive change, Goodwill said in a news release. Gotcher is founder of a VC-backed company acquired by Humana and current board chair of the Prison Entrepreneurship Program

“Goodwill North Central Texas remains dedicated to meeting the diverse needs of the clients we serve,” said David Cox, president and CEO of Goodwill North Central Texas. “Through innovative education, job training and placement programs, we are poised to make a lasting impact for people experiencing barriers to education and employment – the only proven pathways out of poverty. With Patrick’s leadership and our dedicated board, we’re confident in surpassing our goals for the coming year.”

The 2024 board of directors:

Chair: Patrick Gotcher, retired

Chair-Elect & Treasurer: Jerry Thompson, Inwood Bank

Secretary: Dianne Hawkins, Fort Worth ISD

Immediate Past Chair: Pamela R. Voight, retired

Kip Adams, The Gus Bates Company

John Boswell, Boswell Interests Ltd.

B. Frank Cain, retired

Mike Griffin,

Johnathan J. Hall, Neiman Marcus

Michael W. Johnston, Johnston Legal Group PC

Monica Luera, Trademark Property Co.

Pat McDowell, JLL

Randall “Randy” Morgan, SPERRY

Frank Shiels, Frost Bank

Surnedra Simmons, Fort Worth ISD

Charla Wise, retired

Roger Yandell, Hill Country Custom Homes

About Goodwill North Central Texas

Goodwill North Central Texas is based in Fort Worth and serves 18 counties in the region. The nonprofit’s 26 area retail locations provide revenue through the sale of donated goods to support Goodwill’s mission to create lives of independence and build a stronger local community. The largest employer of people with disabilities in the world, Goodwill provides education, training and job placement. For more information, please visit the organization’s website.