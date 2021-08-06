Goodwill North Central Texas promotes two to director positions

Goodwill North Central Texas announced Aug. 8 that Aaron Cole has been promoted to Director of Transportation and Theresa Lam has been promoted to Director of Youth & Veteran Programs.

Cole is responsible for developing and implementing a logistics plan as well as directing the activities and staff involved in processing, distributing and transporting donated goods for Goodwill North Central Texas. In addition, he oversees maintenance and repairs to equipment, vehicles and facilities for the donated goods program.

Cole joined Goodwill in 2010 as a day laborer. Since then, he has held a variety of positions with the nonprofit including as a material handler, maintenance technician, a member of the lawn crew, and Computer Works team member before joining the transportation department. He served as assistant manager and then manager of transportation prior to being named director.

“Aaron is an example of the power of work to change lives,” said Rosemary Cruz, Vice President of Donated Goods & Retail Sales. “Many times our own employees begin with barriers to employment just like our clients. We’re so proud to watch employees like Aaron grow to see their full potential realized – he’s a true asset to our team.”

Lam is responsible for all youth and veteran educational, training and placement programs for Goodwill North Central Texas. She oversees departmental staff to ensure program and grant/contract outcomes are achieved and develops community and business partnerships to facilitate program growth.

Lam joined Goodwill North Central Texas in 2018 as a Youth Specialist assisting students in completing their GED and overseeing paid work experience in the E-Squared program. Since that time, she has been consistently promoted within Goodwill’s workforce development department to supervisor and then manager of youth programs. Prior to joining Goodwill, Lam served in marketing capacities for several local businesses and gained experience as a site coordinator and instructor for youth programs.

“Theresa’s strong work ethic and friendly disposition help her connect with clients and staff while meeting and exceeding program goals,” said Romney Guy, Vice President of Workforce Development. “As director of youth and veteran programs, she will continue to grow her leadership skills with our youth and bring that same energy to our veteran clientele.”

Lam earned a Bachelor of Family Science degree from Texas Woman’s University in 2015. She completed Goodwill North Central Texas’ Workforce Development Leadership Program in 2019 and was named Goodwill North Central Texas Workforce Employee of the Year in 2020. Active in the community, Lam participates in the Tarrant County Homeless Coalition’s Youth Action Board, the YMCA NorthPark Board committee, the Veteran’s Coalition of Tarrant County, has volunteered with Beyond a Hero and serves as an assistant coach for i9 Sports with her son.

Goodwill North Central Texas is based in Fort Worth and serves 18 counties in the region.

www.GoodwillNorthCentralTexas.org