Google to invest $7B in offices, data centers in 2021, including in Texas

FWBP Staff

Business and government officials gather as Google breaks ground on a new data center on Friday, June 14, 2019 in Midlothian, Texas.

Google says it plans to invest over $7 billion in offices and data centers across the U.S. and create at least 10,000 new full-time jobs across 19 states  in 2021, including several sites in Texas.

The investments will include over $1 billion in its home state of California, an office expansions in Atlanta, Chicago, New York City and Washington, D.C. There will be data center expansions in Nebraska, South Carolina, Virginia, Nevada and Texas. In Texas, Google noted that the new data center in Midlothian is now operations. The company also said it will open its first Houston office and increase its investment in existing office campuses in Austin.

The information was published in a blog post from Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet.

