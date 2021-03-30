Gozova takes lease on Oak Grove Road for storage

Younger Partners broker Tanja McAleavey represented Gozova in a 67,883-square-foot lease at 6633 Oak Grove Road in Fort Worth. Gozova is a Fort Worth-based startup that provides moving, delivery, and storage and services that offers everything from same-day delivery to full moving services.

“We are bringing our services full circle in DFW with the new warehouse to bring a fuller experience to our customers by providing moving, delivery, as well as storage,” says Gozova Founder Goran Krndija.

“When searching for space in the market, I knew location was key for Gozova. Easy access to the warehouse goes right along with their mission of easy and fast delivery services. Inking the deal has opened many opportunities for Gozova and the community they serve,” McAleavey says.

“Thanks to Tanja’s help in finding the perfect warehouse space for us, we’ve expanded beyond our promise of moving anything, simply. Our customer base in DFW now has access to a premium storage service, in addition to our moving and delivery solutions,” Krndija says.

