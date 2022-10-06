Graham Hart Home Builder gets a new home of its own

Graham Hart Home Builder has moved into new office space in Colleyville as the company’s booming home building business expands into more communities.

The homebuilder has an established presence in Tarrant County with its residential communities of Talon Hills near Eagle Mountain Lake in Fort Worth, Eden Estates and Rumfield Estates in North Richland Hills, Preston Manor in Colleyville and Terrace Oaks in Arlington.

The company has been building in the Dallas-Fort Worth area since 1995.

“These past few years were ones of incredible growth for our company that spurred the need for an updated office,” Shawn Goff, founder of Graham Hart, said in a statement.

The office reflects the builder’s contemporary style of architecture, reflecting a modern approach to the craftsman style.

The company plans to introduce two new residential communities next year, Hogan’s Cottages in Arlington and Waterfall Ranch in Waxahachie.

“There is still a high need for housing in these two areas and we’re ready to lay down roots with these new communities,” Goff stated.

The company anticipates a 55 percent increase in home starts in the upcoming fiscal year, which will result in completion of Eden Estates and a new phase of construction in Talon Hills.