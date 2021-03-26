Grand opening of Hotel Drover

The Grand Opening of the Hotel Drover took place on Thursday, March 25.

The hotel, an Autograph Collection Hotel, has 200 guest rooms and is the centerpiece of the first phase of the Stockyards development.

The hotel was already the subject of several “most anticipated” lists from Forbes, Travel & Leisure and others.

Here are some facts on the hotel:

Hotel Drover

200 Mule Alley Drive

Fort Worth 76164

817.755.5557

www.hoteldrover.com

CHECKING IN

Building architect: HKS Inc.

Hotel Interiors: Ownership-driven, curated, and designed by Craig Caviler and his team including Kayla Wilkie, Hotel Drover’s creative design and development director.

General Manager: Kristin Assad

Executive Chef: Grant Morgan

200 guest rooms with no two alike. Designs include Texana with ranch décor; Frontier, with bright-colored rooms filled with art; Republic, with Western designs; The Bunkhouse Room, family-friendly rooms with bunk beds; Lucchese, designed with Lucchese Custom Collection; and King Ranch, featuring artwork reflecting the ranch. The Presidential Suite showcases an indoor and outdoor fireplace, and the 26 suites have oversized bronze soaking tubs, fireplaces and expansive terraces.

For more on the Hotel Drover, click here.