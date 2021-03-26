77.5 F
Fort Worth
Friday, March 26, 2021
Search
Home Business

Grand opening of Hotel Drover

Robert Francis
Hotel Drover grand opening March 25, 2021 photos courtesy

The Grand Opening of the Hotel Drover took place on Thursday, March 25.

The hotel, an Autograph Collection Hotel, has 200 guest rooms and is the centerpiece of the first phase of the Stockyards development.

The hotel was already the subject of several “most anticipated” lists from Forbes, Travel & Leisure and others.

Here are some facts on the hotel:

Hotel Drover
200 Mule Alley Drive
Fort Worth 76164
817.755.5557
www.hoteldrover.com

CHECKING IN

Building architect: HKS Inc.

Hotel Interiors: Ownership-driven, curated, and designed by Craig Caviler and his team including Kayla Wilkie, Hotel Drover’s creative design and development director.

General Manager: Kristin Assad

Executive Chef: Grant Morgan

200 guest rooms with no two alike. Designs include Texana with ranch décor; Frontier, with bright-colored rooms filled with art; Republic, with Western designs; The Bunkhouse Room, family-friendly rooms with bunk beds; Lucchese, designed with Lucchese Custom Collection; and King Ranch, featuring artwork reflecting the ranch. The Presidential Suite showcases an indoor and outdoor fireplace, and the 26 suites have oversized bronze soaking tubs, fireplaces and expansive terraces.

For more on the Hotel Drover, click here.

Get our email updates

Previous articleMark Davidovich
Robert Francis
Robert is a Fort Worth native and longtime editor of the Fort Worth Business Press. He is a former president of the local Society of Professional Journalists and was a freelancer for a variety of newspapers, weeklies and magazines, including American Way, BrandWeek and InformatonWeek. A graduate of TCU, Robert has held a variety of writing and editing positions at publications such as the Grand Prairie Daily News and InfoWorld. He is also a musician and playwright.

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Stay Connected

7,362FansLike
1,942FollowersFollow
11,787FollowersFollow
93SubscribersSubscribe

Join Our Newsletter

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101