Granite Place II opens in Southlake Town Square

Granite Place II, a class-A, 5-story, 143,500 square feet office building, has opened at Southlake Town Square. The building is the second phase of Granite Properties’ development in Southlake Town Square.

Granite Place II signed two leases pre-opening and is 18 percent leased, the developer said in a news release. Granite Place I is 98 percent leased.

Granite Properties, a privately held commercial real estate investment, development and management company founded in 1991, owns 12 million square feet of high-quality office space in Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Denver, Southern California, Boston and Nashville.

Equity investment company N5B Capital is Granite Properties’ partner for Granite Place II, the release said. The firm is also leasing 12,000 square feet for its headquarters and will bring 20-plus employees to the building over time. Granite has leased 13,000 square feet on the ground floor to another customer.

“The vision for Southlake has always included new, high-quality office buildings such as Granite Place II at Southlake Town Square,” said Southlake Mayor John Huffman. “Attracting top talent and businesses like N5B Capital to Southlake underlines our long-standing commitment to recruiting and retaining businesses that help our city thrive and fuel our economic growth.”

“We’re thrilled to deliver a new Class-A office destination in Southlake and delighted to welcome our customers,” said Will Hendrickson, senior managing director for Granite Properties. “Granite Place II puts the needs of the modern workforce and their well-being first. Together with the great shops and restaurants at Southlake Town Square, the building is ideally positioned to help companies attract top talent and grow their businesses.”

Southlake Town Square is an open-air shopping district featuring more than 120 shops, dozens of restaurants, luxury townhomes and condominiums, a Hilton hotel, and EVO Entertainment.