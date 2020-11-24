Grapevine company acquires San Antonio family business

Grapevine-based Able Machinery Movers, a heavy machinery-moving and rigging company, announced Nov. 24 the acquisition of Diamond E Rigging, a family-owned rigging and heavy equipment relocation business in the Austin / San Antonio area. No price for the transaction was released.

“Diamond E is a family-owned company and a trusted partner to a substantial customer base – a perfect extension of the Able way of doing business,” said David Krieger, Able’s president. “We look forward to continuing to provide outstanding service to Diamond E’s existing customers and to offering our combined capabilities to even more businesses in the Austin and San Antonio area.”

Able was founded more than 60 years ago and has developed long-term relationships with a notable list of multinational customers, including Bell Helicopter, General Electric, TDIndustries, Tetra Pak, and Texas Instruments, among others. Able prioritizes completing projects safely, on time, and within budget, and its customers rely on Able’s experience placing machinery in areas with limited maneuverability, as well as its ability to work in sensitive environments such as data centers, clean rooms, and hospitals.

Diamond E Rigging, founded by owner and president Gene Evans in 2008, who was joined by his son John Evans in 2015, provides rigging and heavy equipment relocation services in and around the Austin and San Antonio region. In addition to its core services, Diamond E also offers welding, metal fabrication, concrete and electrical work, demonstrations and installations, and equipment maintenance and servicing. Along with a valued slate of customers, Diamond E will bring skilled riggers, successful sales professionals, and specialized equipment to Able.

“Becoming part of Able is a natural next step for Diamond E as we grow and expand. It was important to us to find a partner who was committed to serving our customers with the same high-quality standards we hold, and we know Able is that partner,” said Gene Evans. “Now that we’re joining forces, we will be able to serve even more customers with even more resources,” said John Evans.

Able, part of the Satori Capital portfolio, operates according to the principles of conscious capitalism, a business approach that emphasizes extraordinary long-term outcomes for all stakeholders. It has developed a culture centered on exceptional customer service, efficient operation, and support for its team members. ablemachinerymovers.com

satoricapital.com