Grapevine merchants shine in decorating contest

Grapevine merchants really know how to Deck the Halls – and the windows and the roof and the …

The examples are plentiful but you can start with the Good Things for All Seasons gift shop at 334 S. Main St., first-prize winner in the professional decorations category of Grapevine’s 18th Annual Christmas Decorating Contest

If do-it-yourself decorating is more your taste, the winner in that category was Farina’s Winery & Café, displaying its wares and its yuletide spirit at 420 S. Main St. This was a new category this year, featuring businesses decorated by owners, family and staff.

First, second and third place finishers in each category were announced in a news release by the Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau Heritage Programs and Preservation Division.

Merchants registered to participate in the contest, which was restricted to businesses located in Grapevine’s Main Street Historic District. Independent judges reviewed the decorations and judged them based on number of lights, design, coordination or theme, color and variety.

There could hardly be a better locale be for a merchants’ Christmas decorating contest than Grapevine, which is widely known as the Christmas Capital of Texas – a perfectly appropriate designation for a city that serves up more than 1,400 events over 40 days to celebrate the Christmas holidays.

Top finishers in the contest were:

Professional installations

First place: Good Things For All Seasons, 334 S. Main St.

Second place: Reilly-Chance Collection, 413 S. Main St.

Third place: Kilwins Grapevine, 338 S. Main St.

Do it yourself

First place: Farina’s Winery & Café, 420 S. Main St.

Second place: Ruthie Jane’s, 412 S. Main St.

Third place: Bermuda Gold & Silver, 404 S. Main St.

More information about the Christmas Capital of Texas is available online.