Gyna Bivens named mayor pro tem

Published on June 23, 2021

District 5 Councilmember Gyna M. Bivens was unanimously elected mayor pro tem by her council colleagues Tuesday evening.

“I am delighted and humbled to serve in this capacity,” Bivens said. “In addition to performing the general duties of mayor pro tem, I hope we can inspire all city workers and citizens to provide specific input on the challenges facing us as we address important topics such as the municipal budget, redistricting, COVID-19 recovery, the 2022 Bond election, and expanded use of the MyFW app.”

Mayor Mattie Parker congratulated Bivens and described her as “an advocate, community leader, truth teller, friend, and the dean of our council.”

Bivens serves as president and executive director of North Texas Leaders and Executives Advocating Diversity, known as LEAD, a consortium of major employers in North Texas whose chief executive officers seek to increase diversity in their managerial ranks.

Bivens was previously corporate spokesperson for one of the nation’s largest electric utility companies and was a television news reporter before being appointed public information manager for the City of San Antonio.

She has volunteered with many organizations, and was twice elected chairwoman of the board of directors for the Fort Worth Transportation Authority.

Bivens began serving on the City Council on July 9, 2013. She will serve as mayor pro tem until Oct. 1, 2022.

Photo: Mayor Pro Tem Gyna Bivens

Get articles like this in your inbox. Subscribe to City News.