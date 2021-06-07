Monday, June 7, 2021
71.3 F
Fort Worth
Search
HomeBusiness News

Haltom City apartment sold

FWBP Staff
🕐 1 min read
Diamond Loch

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced June 7 the sale of Diamond Loch, a 138-unit apartment property located in Haltom City, according to Tim A. Speck, division manager in the firm’s Dallas office.

Nick Fluellen, Bard Hoover and David Fersing investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Dallas office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company.  The buyer, a limited liability company, was also secured and represented by Fluellen, Hoover and Fersing.

“Our team was able to use the Marcus & Millichap platform to find a strong local buyer looking to add to their portfolio while keeping price and terms strong. We secured 20 offers and closed with a strong price and low cap rate,” said Fersing, “The buyers last closed on a property back in December and their investors were ready to acquire more”.

Diamond Loch is located at 6100 Glenview Dr in Haltom City. The subject property is a 138 unit apartment community situated on 6.58 acres of land.

Would you like the option to login with your social media account?
Login using Facebook, Google, or LinkedIn instead of having to create a FWBP account?
Previous articlePlano podiatrist reappointed by Abbott to board
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press
P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101