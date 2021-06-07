Haltom City apartment sold

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced June 7 the sale of Diamond Loch, a 138-unit apartment property located in Haltom City, according to Tim A. Speck, division manager in the firm’s Dallas office.

Nick Fluellen, Bard Hoover and David Fersing investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Dallas office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer, a limited liability company, was also secured and represented by Fluellen, Hoover and Fersing.

“Our team was able to use the Marcus & Millichap platform to find a strong local buyer looking to add to their portfolio while keeping price and terms strong. We secured 20 offers and closed with a strong price and low cap rate,” said Fersing, “The buyers last closed on a property back in December and their investors were ready to acquire more”.

Diamond Loch is located at 6100 Glenview Dr in Haltom City. The subject property is a 138 unit apartment community situated on 6.58 acres of land.