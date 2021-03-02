Hawaiian Bros plans Texas expansion with two restaurants in Fort Worth

Hawaiian fast casual concept, Hawaiian Bros is about to say Aloha to Fort Worth as it plans for growth in Texas.

Each restaurant features a striking design and island vibe with a kitchen void of freezers, fryers and microwaves. Food is prepared fresh daily. The concept offers authentic island comfort food in the form of traditional Hawaiian plate lunches as well as sides.

The first Hawaiian Bros opened in Kansas City in 2018 by brothers, Cameron and Tyler McNie. Prior to opening their first location, the brothers were personally taught traditional Hawaiian recipes and cooking techniques used by native Hawaiians for generations.

Today, the classic Hawaiian plate lunch that remains an essential part of Hawaiian culture consists of fresh, flavorful meats, like slow-roasted pulled pork and marinated teriyaki chicken, along with traditional side dishes such as jasmine rice and macaroni salad.

With a ghost kitchen currently located in Dallas/Fort Worth, the founders and their team will bring the first brick-and-mortar locations in Texas to the area late spring into summer 2021.

● Hulen (Fort Worth) will open at 4732 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76132

● Alliance will open at 2301 N Tarrant Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX 76177

● Denton will open at 2220 S Loop 288, Denton, TX 76205

● Frisco will open at 11560 Dallas Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75034

● Upper Greenville Avenue in Dallas will open at 6011 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206

Additional DFW locations opening in 2021 include Hurst, Allen, Waco, Mesquite, Addison, Richardson, Euless and Murphy to total 14.

The Menu

Hawaiian Plate Lunches/courtesy photo by Kathy Tran

Items on the menu include Huli Huli Chicken – Hawaiian Bros’ signature dish, marinated teriyaki chicken grilled fresh; Luau Pig – slow roasted Kalua pork seasoned with Hawaiian sea salt; Molokai Chicken – sweet and spicy perfectly grilled chicken with a little heat; Honolulu Chicken – savory chicken infused with fresh garlic, green onions and sesame; Macaroni Salad – a classic Hawaiian side featuring Hawaiian Bros’ secret blend of spices; Spam Musubi – rice, seared spam glazed in teriyaki sauce and wrapped in seaweed; and for dessert you can’t forget the delicious Dole Whip – a tropical soft serve.All plate lunches are available in small, classic and large sizes and come with white rice, macaroni salad, and your choice of protein.

Belief/Background of Hawaiian Bros

President of Hawaiian Bros and spearheading growth for the unique and beloved brand, “From their first taste of Hawaiian cuisine, our founders Cameron and Tyler McNie, knew they wanted to share the flavors of Hawaii with the mainland. They also very purposefully centered their business around the value of Ohana —knowing the blending of community, connection and food would be the best way to honor the Hawaiian culture.”

Hawaiian Bros Expansion Plans

Scott Ford, president of Hawaiian Bros said: “Texas, especially DFW, has always been a top performing market. It just felt like an obvious next step. Our brand is poised for a sizable and rapid expansion, we need a market that can support that strategy with site availability, population growth and consumer response.”

The fast-casual concept plans to grow from 5 units in Kansas City to over 16 in Texas, totaling 30+ across the country by the end of 2021, Ford said.

Website: https://hawaiianbros.com