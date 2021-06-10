Hawaiian Bros. ready to serve up island comfort food in Fort Worth area locations

The wait that classic Hawaiian plate lunch is nearly over.

Hawaiian Bros., the Hawaiian fast casual concept, is set to begin opening area locations over the next month or so.

Denton and Alliance (Fort Worth) locations are set to open in June with Hurst and Hulen (Fort Worth) set to open in July. Each restaurant features a striking design and island vibe with a kitchen void of freezers, fryers and microwaves. Food is prepared fresh daily. The concept offers island comfort food in the form of Hawaiian plate lunches as well as sides.

The first Hawaiian Bros opened in Kansas City in 2018 by brothers, Cameron and Tyler McNie, and has quickly become a staple for those who are looking for unique, consistent, high-quality food in a fast casual setting. Prior to opening their first location, the brothers were personally taught traditional Hawaiian recipes and cooking techniques used by native Hawaiians for generations.

The classic Hawaiian plate lunch that remains an essential part of Hawaiian culture consists of fresh, flavorful meats, like slow-roasted pulled pork and marinated teriyaki chicken, along with traditional side dishes such as jasmine rice and tangy macaroni salad. It is the beloved comfort food one may eat with your Ohana – (Hawaiian for “Family”).

With a ghost kitchen currently located in Dallas/Fort Worth since August of 2020, the first brick and mortar locations in the area are set to open in June and July. More will follow throughout the year with 18 units total in the country by the end of July.

Denton will open at 2220 S Loop 288, Denton 76205 on Tuesday, June 15

Alliance (Fort Worth) will open at 2301 N Tarrant Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX 76177 on Tuesday, June 22

Hurst will open at 1495 Precinct Line Rd, Hurst 76053 on Wednesday, July 7

Hulen (Fort Worth) will open at 4732 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76132 on Tuesday, July 13

The Menu

Items on the menu include Huli Huli Chicken – Hawaiian Bros’ signature dish, marinated teriyaki chicken grilled fresh; Luau Pig – slow roasted Kalua pork seasoned with Hawaiian sea salt; Molokai Chicken – sweet and spicy perfectly grilled chicken with a little heat; Honolulu Chicken – savory chicken infused with fresh garlic, green onions and sesame; Macaroni Salad – a classic Hawaiian side featuring Hawaiian Bros’ secret blend of spices; Spam Musubi – rice, seared spam glazed in teriyaki sauce and wrapped in seaweed; and for dessert you can’t forget the delicious Dole Soft Serve – a tropical soft serve.All plate lunches are available in small, classic and large sizes and come with white rice, macaroni salad, and your choice of protein.