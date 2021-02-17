CHRISTUS Health announces new corporate office location in Irving

CHRISTUS Health, an international Catholic, faith-based health system, has announced that it has selected a new location for its corporate headquarters in Las Colinas.



The system is finalizing its purchase of a 4.2-acre parcel of land at the corner of North O’Connor Boulevard and West Las Colinas Boulevard in Irving where it plans to construct a 400,000-plus square-foot space for its associates to work supporting the system’s healing ministry.



The leadership team at CHRISTUS, whose current headquarters is located in leased space in Irving, began considering alternative options for the system’s headquarters last year.

“We’re excited about our new office space,” said Ernie Sadau, president and CEO of CHRISTUS Health. “But honestly, this announcement is about more than just a building. It’s about the great work that’s going to be done there. I’m proud that CHRISTUS is leading the way in envisioning a future in which a vibrant, safe and supportive workplace will allow our Associates to do their best work and support our caregivers and all our ministries from Santa Fe to Santiago,” he said in a news release.



The new building, which is estimated to be complete in 2023, will be within walking distance of over 20 restaurants, a number of hotels, the Toyota Music Factory, and multiple lifestyle housing options.

“We are proud of CHRISTUS Health’s continued commitment and investment in Irving,” said Irving Mayor Rick Stopfer. “We believe CHRISTUS’ decision to establish this unique build-to-suit, corporate headquarters in the heart of the Las Colinas Urban Center will be beneficial to not only its workforce with nearby residential options and quality amenities, but also to the community through new job creation and significant capital investment.”



“Irving-Las Colinas is the headquarters of headquarters in Texas because of the quality companies choosing our community to call home,” said Beth A. Bowman, president & CEO of the Greater Irving-Las Colinas Chamber and Irving Economic Development Partnership. “We’re thrilled to retain and expand CHRISTUS Health’s corporate headquarters in Irving-Las Colinas and the investment made is a testament to our vibrant, welcoming and business-friendly community. Securing this exciting project was a team effort. We thank CHRISTUS, the City of Irving, Dallas County Utility & Reclamation District, Irving Tax Increment Finance District Board, Irving Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Las Colinas Association for their partnership in supporting our community’s continued economic success.”



Sadau said CHRISTUS was thankful for the incentives provided by the City of Irving and the support and guidance from the Irving-Las Colinas Chamber, which made this project possible.



“As a not-for-profit health system, every dollar CHRISTUS saves is one that can be reinvested back into care for our communities and those in need, new technology and training for our staff,” Sadau said.

The site, previously owned by State Bank of Texas, will include not only a building of 13-15 stories, but a 10-story parking garage as well.



Real estate development firm Fidelis Healthcare Partners, an affiliate of Fidelis Realty Partners, led CHRISTUS through the site selection and pre-development planning for the new system office location and will serve as the developer upon completion of the site acquisition.

The Fidelis Healthcare team includes Kevin O’Neil and Mark Allyn, as well as support from their partner, Mark Fewin, leader of Guidon Project Solutions.

The building, which is being designed by architect BOKA Powell by a team led by Don Powell and Joe Hilliard, will be created with a focus on the system’s mission and associates.



“Since CHRISTUS consolidated corporate offices in Las Colinas nine years ago, we’ve grown from 30,000 to 45,000 associates in four countries and from $4.5 billion to over $8 billion in assets under management,” Sadau said.

“Not only that, but true to our mission, we’ve expanded from 3.8 to 6.3 million lives touched. Now that we’ve outgrown our current rented space, we’re ready to put down roots in the community that has supported us just as we’ve supported it,” Sadau said.

“I’m proud that we can literally design a space from the ground up that will be safe and supportive for our teams who are so committed to fulfilling our mission of extending the healing ministry of Jesus Christ everywhere we serve – in Mexico, Colombia, Chile the U.S. and right here at home,” Sadau said.



CHRISTUS Health is a Catholic, not-for-profit system made up of more than 600 centers, including community hospitals, urgent care centers, health insurance companies and physician clinics. It has 45,000 associates with over 15,000 physicians providing individualized care.



It is sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word in Houston and San Antonio and the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth with a mission to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ to every individual it serves.