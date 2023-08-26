Heat records continue to fall as scorching summer drags on

Another record-setting day of high temperatures is forecast in North Texas today (Saturday Aug. 26) before a slight cooling trend moves into the area, according to the National Weather Service.

The high in Dallas-Fort Worth is expected to reach 107 degrees, breaking by one degree the previous record set in 2011, before the heat dome that has been over Texas since June begins to move out of the area, according to weather service meteorologist Ted Ryan.

Excessive heat warnings are in effect for much of eastern Texas, most of Louisiana and Mississippi and portions of Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri, Kentucky, Illinois and the Florida Panhandle.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, has asked the state’s 30 million residents five times this summer to voluntarily reduce power usage because of high temperatures creating high demand for electricity.

ERCOT has reached record high-peak demand for power 10 times since June, according to its website.

For the DFW area, which has seen nine record high temperature days this summer, slightly cooler temperatures are expected.

“There’s going to be a front that starts making its way down here, the high is only going to be 103 degrees (Sunday),” Ryan said with a laugh. “But Monday and Tuesday highs are going to be in the mid 90s, which is right around normal … 95 is going to feel pretty good for a lot of us.”

Ryan said highs above 100 are not likely to end soon, with triple digit temps expected to stretch into September.