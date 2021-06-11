Here’s the scoop! MELT Ice Cream to open in Mule Alley

Fort Worth-based ice cream shop MELT Ice Creams will open a new location at Mule Alley.

“We are thrilled to open a store on the northside of Fort Worth and join the amazing lineup of small and legacy businesses in Mule Alley,” said MELT Ice Creams Founder Kari Crowe-Seher. “We believe we will bring the perfect mix of high-quality ice cream and happy vibes to sweeten the cowboy culture that the Stockyards and Fort Worth is known for.”

Since opening its first location in 2014, MELT Ice Creams has expanded across the metroplex with the Mule Alley location marking the fourth scoop shop in Fort Worth. The 615 square-foot space is being designed by Bennett Benner Partners and will include MELT’s signature bright yellow aesthetic. The new location is set to open in the fall.

“We look forward to adding MELT to our lineup of one-of-a-kind shops in Mule Alley and inviting locals and travelers to enjoy all the new exciting experiences,” said M2G Ventures Co-President Jessica Miller Essl.

The MELT Ice Creams menu focuses on seasonal fun and funky ice creams with flavors changing regularly. MELT also offers nine Always Flavors that are consistent classics, which include Vanilla Beans, Chocolate Chocolate, Cookie Crush, Salt Lick, Cup of Texas, Dark Chocolate, Strawberry, Rocky Roads, and Sweet Cream, as well as a chocolate vanilla ice cream sandwich.

“Our mission for the Fort Worth Stockyards is to develop an eclectic mix of legacy lifestyle brands and local artisans,” said Fort Worth Heritage Development Co. Team Lead-Design/Development Kayla Wilkie. “MELT Ice Creams was a perfect fit to offer that crafted culinary experience to Mule Alley guests.” MELT Ice Creams will be located at 128 E. Exchange Ave., Fort Worth, 76164 at the Stockyards. www.melticecreams.com