Heydenburk new board chair for Real Estate Council of Greater Fort Worth

Joel Heydenburk has assumed the position of board chairman for the Real Estate Council of Greater Fort Worth.

Heydenburk, a partner at Jackson Walker focusing on real estate transactions and operations related to commercial real estate, succeeds former Fort Worth Mayor Kenneth Barr council chair.

Heydenburk regularly represents landlords and tenants in preparing and negotiating commercial lease agreements in Texas and other states. He also represents buyers and sellers in acquiring and selling commercial properties in deals ranging from $100,000 to more than $600 million, and represents commercial real estate owners in telecommunications matters.

Heydenburk attended Texas Christian University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He received an MBA and a law degree from Texas Tech University.

- FWBP Digital Partners -

“I am excited to have the opportunity to serve this important organization and work with the many community leaders that make up the Real Estate Council of Greater Fort Worth,” Heydenburk said in a news release. “The Real Estate Council has been a leader in advancing commercial real estate interests and the community at large for years, and I look forward to working with the association to continue its mission.”

“This organization remains one of the most important civic organizations in the region, and Joel has been an outstanding member of the board for years and will serve our community well in his new role,” said departing chairman Barr.

The Real Estate Council also welcomed Rick Jenkins will become the as treasurer. He is the Arlington market president for Encore Bank, a technology-driven concierge bank serving commercial clients with business lending and commercial real estate needs.

Before joining the banking industry more than two decades ago, Jenkins was involved in commercial real estate as a leasing and sales agent and also worked for a local development firm. He is a graduate of UT Arlington.

- Advertisement -

Also joining the council are two new board members and three new ex-officio members. The new board members are Sarah LanCarte of LanCarte Commercial Real Estate, Inc., and Rachel Navejar Phillips of the Rios Group, Inc. Andy Taft of Downtown Fort Worth, Inc., Mike Brennan of Near Southside, Inc., and Stacy Marshall of Southeast Fort Worth, Inc. are new ex-officio directors.

The new members join the current board of directors, which includes:

● Kenneth Barr –Barr Consulting Group – Immediate Past Chair

● Carlo Andreani – Pacheco Koch Consulting Engineers

● Scot Bennett – The Beck Group

● Dan Buhman – Tarrant Regional Water District

● Dana Burghdoff – City of Fort Worth

● David Campbell – Huitt Zollars Inc

● Travis Clegg – Peloton Land Solutions

● David Cooke – City of Fort Worth

● Mark Dabney – BOKA Powell

● Tom Galbreath – Dunaway Associates L.P.

● Stephen Gebren – Gebren Consulting Services

● Ginger Johnson – Prosperity Bank

● Meggie Lowy – Hillwood Development Company

● Monica Luera – Trademark Property Company

● G.K. Maenius – Tarrant County

● Drew Martin – DM2

● Matt Montague – JLL

● Jeff Postell – Post L Construction

● Jonathan Russell – Manhard Consulting

● Kerby Smith – Fort Worth Chamber Of Commerce

● Robert Sturns – City of Fort Worth

● Casey Tounget – Transwestern

● Jeff Williams – Graham Civil Engineering

● Trey Yelverton – City of Arlington

Committee chairs are:

● Government Affairs Committee – Bowie Holland of Empire Texas Equities

● Political Action Committee – James Hill of Texas Christian University and Will Northern of Northern Crain Realty

● Membership Committee – Becky Orr of Alpha Testing

● Fort Worth Vision Committee – Kenneth Barr of Barr Consulting

● Community Affairs Committee – Drew Kile of Institutional Property Advisors

● Young Leaders – Rikki Weaver of Bohler Engineering

● Poker Run Planning Committee – Marshall May of Colliers & Ian Kinne of Hillwood

● Forecast Planning Committee – Cannon Camp of JLL

● Annual Meeting Planning Committee – Monica Luera of Trademark Property Company

● Golf Tournament Planning Committee – Sally Glenn Turner of Worth CRE and Bryan DeMoss of WRG

The Real Estate Council of Greater Fort Worth is a regional association for commercial real estate professionals made up of more than 500 members representing more than 250 different companies touching all facets of commercial real estate development. Besides conducting events and programs benefiting its members, the council addresses policy issues that affect development. For more information, visit https://www.recouncilgfw.com.