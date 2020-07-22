85.2 F
Higginbotham adds to Corpus Christi operations

By FWBP Staff
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Fort Worth-based Higginbotham and Borden Insurance, an independent agency formerly held by American Financial Insurance Services Inc., a subsidiary of American Bank Holding Company, have merged operations.

Both firms broker commercial and personal property/casualty insurance and employee benefits. The merger adds 34 professionals to Higginbotham’s existing practice in Corpus Christi for a combined 120 locally.

Higginbotham is on a growth path to both expand its footprint and increase its specialty product and service capability, according to the company’s news release. Higginbotham entered Corpus Christi in 2010 and is growing its coastal presence through strategic partnerships like that with Borden Insurance.

“We have a 12-year history of successful partnerships, our office being one,” said Higginbotham Coastal Region Managing Partner Rob Fraiche. “I know firsthand how Higginbotham’s size and organizational strength bring extra value to our partners because together, we can do more for clients.”

Borden Insurance President/CEO David Erwin said, “Higginbotham has an excellent reputation and a significant presence in the Corpus Christi community that we have admired for years. By joining Higginbotham, we become part of the leading insurance brokerage firm in our region, with resources that allow us to enhance our risk management and employee benefit services. I’m thrilled to see where this merger will take Borden in the years to come.”

Fraiche will oversee the office, operating as Borden Insurance, A Higginbotham Company, at 210 South Carancahua. The offices will consolidate office space in 2021.

