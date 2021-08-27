Hillwood announces organizational changes and promotions of several key executives

Following a year of real estate successes at AllianceTexas and rapid expansion in the Mobility Innovation Zone (MIZ), Hillwood announced a comprehensive redesign of its organization in Fort Worth that will allow for its team members to take on greater roles of responsibility and visibility, increase organizational efficiency and position the company for future trends and needs.

“As our work in mobility innovation continues to grow, and the real estate business continues to be transformed by technology and the current e-commerce environment, Hillwood is poised to support our customers’ needs well into the future,” said Mike Berry, president of Hillwood. “Our restructured leadership team positions Hillwood for ongoing success, while simultaneously fostering the next generation of organizational leadership.”

Following a recent leadership change at Fort Worth Alliance Airport, further staffing changes at Hillwood include the following:

Reid Goetz has been promoted to senior vice president of industrial development, building upon his 16-year tenure with Hillwood. Goetz’s responsibilities include overseeing all industrial, logistics and data center development, as well as new business pursuits, acquisitions, joint venture opportunities and portfolio leasing.

Robert Folzenlogen has been promoted to senior vice president of strategic development and will oversee all strategic development activities at AllianceTexas and Frisco Station. Folzenlogen will work closely with Hillwood’s development teams, consultant groups and jurisdictional partners driving new, imperative development projects and regional infrastructure initiatives.

Mark Miller has been promoted to senior vice president of retail, leading the effort in securing premier retail clients across Hillwood’s master-planned communities. Among those are key projects within the AllianceTexas development, including Alliance Town Center, Circle T Ranch, Westlake Corners and Harvest Community, as well as the Frisco Station development. There are over 1,200 acres of future retail and mixed-use development at AllianceTexas.

Eric Elrod has been promoted to senior vice president of development management and will oversee the development and construction of all projects, horizontal and vertical. Projects range from the design and construction of industrial, office and retail properties for Hillwood’s speculative and build-to-suit projects at AllianceTexas and new growth opportunities within the development.

Meggie Lowy has been promoted to senior vice president of capital markets, managing a diverse portfolio of projects at Hillwood. Lowy will lead all capital market activity, including debt placement and refinancing, equity relationships and sourcing, asset disposition, and will oversee the Financial Analyst team at Hillwood.

Vishal Gandhi has been promoted to senior vice president of operations and accounting, overseeing several real estate operating businesses at Hillwood’s AllianceTexas and Frisco Station developments. Gandhi’s real estate portfolio responsibilities are comprised of 2,500 multi-family units, 27 million square feet of multi-product real estate in addition to foreign-trade zone and association management.

These promotions come after one of the most robust real estate years in the history of AllianceTexas, brought about by the acceleration of e-commerce expansions and mobility advancements at the MIZ.

Since January of 2020, Hillwood has leased more than 8.5 million square feet of commercial real estate space and welcomed 15 new corporate residents to AllianceTexas, including global innovation pioneers such as TuSimple, Phantom Auto, ITS ConGlobal and more.

AllianceTexas consists of 27,000 acres and is anchored by the world’s first dedicated industrial airport, Fort Worth Alliance Airport, and hosts one of the nation’s premier intermodal hubs. Today, AllianceTexas is home to 533 companies that have created more than 63,000 direct jobs and has approximately 53 million square feet of developed commercial real estate assets. The development’s cumulative impact since 1989 is an estimated $92 billion for the North Texas region.