Hispanic Chamber of Commerce opens LatinX Business Pitch Competition

Published on April 07, 2021

The Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is kicking off the inaugural LatinX Business Pitch Competition in partnership with Bank of America. The event will give startups and aspiring business owners the opportunity to pitch their business concept to a panel of judges for a chance to win $3,000 in capital to assist with their growth and startup expenses.

To apply for the LatinX Business Pitch Competition, businesses must meet these eligibility requirements:

Must be a startup or aspiring entrepreneur. Existing businesses must be in operation for less than two years.

Must be based in Tarrant County. Existing businesses must be located in Tarrant County, and aspiring entrepreneurs must be residents of Tarrant County.

Must submit their business registration certification from either Tarrant County or the State of Texas.

Must submit a business plan.

Must attend the “What are lenders looking for?” workshop hosted by competition partner Bank of America.

The competition is open to all businesses, not just minority-owned businesses. Applications are due June 25.

Learn more on the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber website.

