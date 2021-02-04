Hispanic Chamber offering free COVID-19 test kits to small businesses

Small businesses in Fort Worth can apply for free rapid COVID-19 tests through the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (FWHCC).

The chamber is participating in a program established by Gov. Greg Abbott to provide BinaxNow rapid COVID-19 tests to small businesses in their communities. Small businesses are required to be trained on proper testing protocols, test administration and results reporting as required by law.

“Our community has been devastated by the loss of loved ones and community leaders,” said FWHCC President and CEO Anette Landeros. “Our chamber feels a sense of duty to help in any way possible, which now includes coordinating the dissemination of free COVID test kits so that small businesses can test employees and help keep their workers safe. Faster confirmation of a positive COVID case will hopefully help us slow the spread.”

The U.S. Health and Human Services Department has allocated 150 million Abbott Labs BinaxNow rapid test kits. The state of Texas began receiving its weekly allotment of these tests for use in settings that need rapid, low-tech testing.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management has been directed to ensure the effective distribution of these kits to chambers of commerce in Texas to further this national effort.

The Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will make BinaxNow test kits available to any existing or new chamber member business with fewer than 500 employees. The Texas Division of Emergency Management will provide BinaxNow test kits, facemasks, training and support.

Participating businesses will identify staff members to be trained to administer the tests and report the results as well as determine the manner in which voluntary testing will be conducted for employees. Testing must be voluntary and not a condition of employment. Businesses will also be responsible for establishing appropriate policies for addressing positive COVID-19 test results, including notifications to local health departments

Register online for the free test kits or call 817-625-5411.