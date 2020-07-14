Hispanic chamber to award $15,000 in emergency Economic Relief Microgrants

The Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has been awarded $15,000 by the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) and Rumba Meats to provide emergency microgrants to Fort Worth small businesses.



Local, minority-owned businesses were able to apply for the Emergency Economic Relief Microgrant Program beginning July 13, the organization said in a news release.

Cargill and Rumba Meats, its meat brand focused on celebrating family and keeping Latino traditions alive, have partnered with the national chamber group to launch a new Emergency Economic Relief Grants Program to assist Hispanic Chambers of Commerce and small business owners affected by COVID-19.



More than 86% of Latino business owners report experiencing immediate negative effects of COVID-19, according to a recent survey by Stanford University. Similar estimates have been reported for other entrepreneurs of color.



The goal of this program is to ensure Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs) have access to the information, resources, and funds they need to get past these difficult times.

“As small businesses work to re-open their doors, they’ll need access to the resources and tools offered by USHCC’s National Network of Hispanic Chambers of Commerce,” said Ramiro A. Cavazos, president and CEO of the national chamber.

FWHCC is excited to provide this opportunity for the Fort Worth minority-owned business community.

“Our small businesses are resilient but planning for an uncertain future is hard for even the most experienced business leader,” said Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber President Anette Landeros. “The funding that Rumba Meats and the USHCC has provided is going to be one additional resource for those that are still struggling to find their stride.”

The Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Emergency Economic Relief Microgrant Program will be accepting applications from Fort Worth, minority-owned businesses in need of emergency economic assistance.

Applicants will be asked to describe the emergency need and how the funding will be used. Grants will be awarded in the amounts of $1,000 to $2,500. The grant application period will be from July 13-24, 2020. To apply, visit: https://www.fwhcc.org/microgrant

– FWBP Staff