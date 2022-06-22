Historic S&S Ranch is on the market for $22.5 million

It won’t be cheap, but if you’ve got a few million dollars to spare – $22.5 million, to be more precise – the S&S Ranch in Palo Pinto County can be yours.

Burt Ladner Real Estate and Texas Ranches Real Estate recently announced that the ranch, which includes 2,649 acres with historic details, grass forage, land cross fencing, and 1.3 miles of highway frontage, is on the market. The company notes the property is ideal for ranch land or primed for commercial development.

Each acre is listed at an asking price of $8,500 per acre.

Of course, if you find a certain treasure rumored to be hidden there, your purchase could be covered.

The Sam Bass Hollow runs through the ranch. That’s where the famous train robber Sam Bass hid from the law. According to lore, his money could be hidden somewhere in this valley. In recent years the property has been used as ranch land.

“The purchase of this land could really help a Texas history buff connect with the past like never before,” said Steve Sikes of Texas Ranches Real Estate.

The ranch is imbued with Texas history. The property includes a historic stone home and a stone wall thought to be from an old Texaco camp.

The property is about 77 miles from Fort Worth and has quick access to The Cliffs on Possum Kingdom Lake.

At the helm of the sale are agents Sam Demel and Steve Sikes of The Demel Group and Texas Ranches Real Estate, respectively.

Demel said the land has been in the same family for many decades. And while the family loves and appreciates the beauty of the land, they are venturing out of the ranching business.

“They felt it was best to now pass on this incredible property to someone who sees fit to continue ranching or someone who envisions development around Possum Kingdom Lake,” he said.

”My family has been ranching on Texas land for generations. Since 1876, we have devoted ourselves to the stewardship of the land, so I know a great property when I see one,” Sikes said. “The ranch at Brad (city of its exact location) has excellent grass forage including Blue Stem, Side Oats Gramma, and some switchgrass – all excellent forage for livestock.”

Among the land’s owners have been the Hart Ranch, a longtime ranching family based in San Antonio.

Sikes said he estimates the ranch is capable of easily running 105 to 130 head of cattle without overgrazing. He added that beyond ranching, the habitat is exceptional for hunting deer, turkey, and feral hogs.

“The terrain has great elevation and offers several places for homesites. Few ranches in this area offer as much under one fence,” he said.

The S&S Ranch features the highest point in Palo Pinto County. You can see Possum Kingdom Lake.

To set up a tour, or to ask for more details contact Demel at sam@burtladner.com and 817-899-6899, or Sikes at steve@burtladner.com and 817-366-3757.