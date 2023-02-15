Historic Will Rogers Coliseum to get $8.5 million facelift

The Fort Worth City Council has approved spending $8.5 million on improvements to the Will Rogers Coliseum, iconic centerpiece of the Will Rogers Memorial Center, host of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo and significant equestrian events.

The council on Tuesday approved the allocation from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act Revenue Recovery funds to pay for renovation of the Coliseum’s concourse and restrooms, grand lobby entrance and the Backstage Club.

“The Will Rogers Coliseum is beloved by millions of visitors who have created memories here for 86 years,” Mike Crum, director of public events for the city, said in a statement. “We are investing in the facility to ensure its historic charm and elegance continue to impress millions more in future generations.”

The Coliseum, along with the Will Rogers Tower and the Will Rogers Auditorium, were constructed in 1936 as part of the vision of Amon G. Carter, influential business leader and legendary publisher of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, to present an alternative celebration to the Texas Centennial, honoring the 100th anniversary of Texas’ Independence from Mexico. Dallas was selected to host the Texas Centennial.

- FWBP Digital Partners -

Carter, famously known for his contempt of Dallas, joined with a group of Fort Worth businessman to create the Frontier Centennial to showcase frontier life in Texas.

The three commissioned Art Deco buildings were named for Carter’s close friend, showman Will Rogers, who died tragically in a plane crash in 1935. All three buildings are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Coliseum concourse is used for concessions and product vendors and serves as a gateway to the historic arena, where more than 30 equestrian events are held annually, spanning an average of 260 event days. The combined economic impact of those shows in 2021 was $74.2 million, according to city data.

“Will Rogers is a premier equestrian facility that welcomes horse lovers from around the globe,” stated Billy Smith, executive director of the American Paint Horse Association, headquartered in Fort Worth. “As a longtime client, we’re pleased to know the historic Coliseum will represent Fort Worth as a best-in-class asset and draw even more visitors here.”

- Advertisement -

The Coliseum has 5,652 permanent seats in the arena.

“The Coliseum grand lobby and concourse create an important first impression,” Kevin Kemp, general manager of the Will Rogers Memorial Center, said in a statement. “When visitors arrive, we want them to experience the grandeur of the structure that Amon G. Carter envisioned and built years ago.”

The oval concourse surrounding the arena was last fully renovated in the 1970s. Plans for the 27,608 square-foot space include new flooring, ceiling tiles, energy-efficient lighting, water-saving restroom fixtures, improved signage and decorative upgrades that complement the original architectural detail.

The Backstage Club, frequented by politicians, movie stars and other celebrities, overlooks the arena from the second floor and is a popular restaurant during the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. The 5,203 square-foot space will be reconfigured to serve a broader spectrum of event needs while respecting its historical significance, officials said.

- Advertisement -

Requests for quotes for design work and construction bids will be issued immediately. Construction inside the Coliseum is expected to begin within a year, officials said.