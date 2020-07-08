HNTB Corp. takes 300,000SF+ in Fort Worth’s Frost Tower

HNTB Corporation, an employee owned infrastructure solutions firm serving public and private owners and construction contractors, has leased office space in Frost Tower Fort Worth (FTFW). Anthracite Realty Partners, a Fort Worth based real estate developer and investor, and Stream Realty Partners (Stream), a full-service national real estate investment, development and services company, announced the lease.

U.S.-based HNTB delivers transportation infrastructure-related services, including award-winning planning, design, program management and construction management.

“HNTB’s expansion into Frost Tower in Fort Worth during this unusual time is a testament to the firm’s client-centric business model that has made them successful the past 100 plus years in business,” said Cody Baker of Anthracite Realty Partners.

HNTB has leased office space in Frost Tower Fort Worth’s 25-story building, which was designed by Bennett Benner Partners, constructed by Balfour Beatty Construction and completed in early 2018. The 314,879-square-foot, Class AA high-rise offers unmatched amenities, including a full-service restaurant, conference and event center, elevated outdoor patio areas, wine lockers, 24/7 on-site security, high-speed destination dispatch elevators, ten-foot floor to ceiling windows, efficient floor plate design, fiber optic technology, and a tenant-only fitness facility.

HTNB was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Kansas City.

The building is located in the Fort Worth CBD submarket, known for its historical landmarks and entertainment.

“Frost Tower is a prominent fixture of the Fort Worth business community, and HNTB’s move exemplifies the presence that the building’s tenants have, both locally and nationally,” said Seth Koschak, managing director of Stream’s Fort Worth office. “Our team is confident that Frost Tower will prove to be the ideal environment for HNTB to further enhance the firm’s positive impact in the Fort Worth community.”

Koschak, along with Cullen Donohue of Stream’s Fort Worth team, leased the space on behalf of Anthracite Realty Partners. Sven Sykes, Brad Balke, Daniel Rudd, and Billy Vahrenkamp of Colliers International brokered the deal.