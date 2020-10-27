38.2 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Business Sept. new home sales fall 3.5%, after strong summer season
BusinessReal EstateResidential

Sept. new home sales fall 3.5%, after strong summer season

By AP News
Home Sales

Other News

Culture

Robert Francis: From politics to chicken to pickles

Robert Francis -
Don’t know about you, but you would think with all our technological savvy, the ubiquitous “they” could figure out a way for...
Read more
Business

Sept. new home sales fall 3.5%, after strong summer season

AP News -
By KEN SWEET AP Business WriterCHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sales of new homes fell by 3.5% in September to a seasonally-adjusted annual...
Read more
Government

As Ken Paxton battles scandal, Land Commissioner George P. Bush considering a 2022 run for attorney general

Texas Tribune -
By Emma Platoff and Cassandra Pollock, The Texas Tribune Oct. 26, 2020 "As Ken...
Read more
Government

Trey Martinez Fischer becomes second Democrat to announce run for speaker of the Texas House

Texas Tribune -
By Cassandra Pollock, The Texas Tribune Oct. 26, 2020 "Trey Martinez Fischer becomes second...
Read more
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


By KEN SWEET AP Business Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sales of new homes fell by 3.5% in September to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 959,000 million units, the Commerce Department said Monday, as the housing market’s hot summer buying season cooled.

The Commerce Department said Monday that despite the modest decrease, sales of new homes are up 32.1% from a year earlier. However, the pandemic may start to weigh on the market as the colder winter months arrive and with coronavirus cases spiking across much of the U.S.

“While strong demand and low mortgage rates are supportive of home sales, the resurgence in Covid-19 cases, a recovery that may be shifting into reverse and a weak labor market pose downside risks,” said Nancy Vanden Houten with Oxford Economics, in an email.
The housing market, like most of the economy, came to a near standstill in March and in April, causing the typical spring summer buying season to be delayed until the summer. Once economies reopened, pent up demand translated into sales of both new and existing homes, driving home prices in many places to record highs. In July, home sales spiked 13.9%.
The July figures may have been the top of the housing market. New home sales for August were revised downward to 994,000 from a previously reported 1.01 million units.

The median price of a new home sold was $326,800, according to the Commerce Department.

Previous articleAs Ken Paxton battles scandal, Land Commissioner George P. Bush considering a 2022 run for attorney general
Next articleRobert Francis: From politics to chicken to pickles

Latest News

Business

Stocks have their worst day in a month as virus cases surge

AP News -
By STAN CHOE, DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA AP Business Writers U.S. stocks fell sharply Monday, deepening last...
Read more
Business

Dunkin’ shares soar after buyout talks with Arby’s owner

AP News -
By DEE-ANN DURBIN AP Business Writer The Dunkin' doughnuts and coffee chain confirmed it's held talks to be taken...
Read more
Business

How retailers are reinventing Black Friday during COVID-19

AP News -
KIRBY ADAMS, Louisville Courier Journal undefinedLOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Will COVID-19 finally be the thing that makes Black Friday a thing of...
Read more
Business

Best Maid can put you in a pickle store

FWBP Staff -
Fort Worth's Best Maid can put you in a pickle – a pickle store, that is. Friday, Fort Worth’s...
Read more
Business

Facebook Data Center honored with Vandergriff Award

FWBP Staff -
The Facebook Data Center was honored with the annual Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce’s Vandergriff Award at the Chamber’s 10th Annual State...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101