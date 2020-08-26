Hotel Drover sets opening plans

Hotel Drover, one of the most anticipated new hotels in the area, is set to open in early 2021.

The Fort Worth Stockyards and Marriott’s Autograph Collection Hotels announced the opening plans on Aug. 26.

Event Barn

The hotel will be the anchor for the refurbished Mule Alley, which is home to Provender Hall, Shake Shack, Lucchese, MB Mercantile & Supply, the American Paint Horse Association, Biscuit Bar, Cowtown Winery, and Simpli.fi national headquarters. Mule Alley will soon see the addition of retail and restaurants, including King Ranch Saddle Shop, Proper Supply Co. featuring Stetson premier products, Second Rodeo Brewing Co., Sidesaddle Saloon, and Wrangler.

In the announcement, developers of the project, Stockyards Heritage Development Co. said they have been working to ensure the safety and well-being of its team and guests. All staff is trained on CDC guidelines regarding personal hygiene and safety during COVID-19 and staff members’ temperatures are checked daily, according to the news release.

Hotel Drover will offer 200 rooms and suites for guests, from cozy guest rooms, oversized soaking tubs, and fireplace suites to modern bunkhouse rooms and vintage-inspired retreats, all rooms offer an elevated and authentic Texas-style ambience. Hotel Drover rooms include beds with luxury sheets, down comforters, Los Poblanos organic bath amenities, wet bars, and more. Located on Mule Alley fronting Marine Creek, the high-end resort has over two acres of outdoor living space, including a pool, flagstone courtyards, multiple water features, fire pits, music stage, and outdoor games.

Lobby Lounge Hotel Drover

“Our goal is simple – Hotel Drover pays homage to the Stockyards’ National Historic District in Fort Worth and harnesses the true spirit of the drover to create a new legacy for the Stockyards,” said General Manager Kristin Assad. “Hotel Drover is so much more than just a place to rest your head at the end of the day. We are building a place where simple pleasures and one-of-a-kind experiences blend effortlessly to become special memories. From sunset strolls on horseback to whiskey tastings and s’mores kits, we have special touches for everyone during their stay.”

With over 12,000 square feet of meeting space, including Legacy Hall with its private balconies overlooking Marine Creek and Mule Alley, and the event Barn, the hotel offers plenty of options for visitors.

Hotel Drover will be located at 200 Mule Alley Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76164. Visit Marriott.com/DFWAK for Hotel Drover reservations and https://hoteldrover.com/ for more information.