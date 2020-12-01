How the West Wins Panel Discussion set during NFR events

The National Finals Rodeo will be taking place on December 3-12 at the Globe Life Stadium in Arlington, but there are plenty of other events, particularly in Fort Worth during the events.

One that businesses may be interested in is the Rodeo Stop in the Stockyards: How the West Wins Panel Discussion on Friday, Dec. 4 at 4:30 pm. At Pearls in the Stockyards

Panelists include:

Texas State Agricultural Commissioner Sid Miller – Moderator

Congressional Western Caucus – Darrell Henry, Executive Director

Texas Industrial Hemp Council – Eloise Frischkorn,

Co-chair Cowboys & Indians Magazine – Jodi Korbell, VP of Marketing

Four Sixes Ranch – Brandie Blodgett-Mustian

American Hat Company – Keith Mundell, Owner

Fenoglio Boot Company – Mitzi Fenoglio, owner

Texas Silver Star Spirits – Bob Campbell

Go Texan – Dan Hunter, Assistant Commissioner TBD

The free event will look at why the West is still winning business.

For more information, www.getpugnacious.com/

Pugnacious is also holding several other events surrounding the National Finals Rodeo.

The GO TEXAN Pug Crawl will bringing top Texas brands, performing artists, VIP networking, all together in the Stockyards for NFR from Dec 3, 10 a.m. – Dec 12, 4 p.m.

Come sample a true taste of Texas foods, wines, beer and spirits every day in the Pearls parking lot and alongside The Stampede Saloon from 10 a.m. -4 p.m. (alcohol sampling begins at 12pm). All visitors must check-in inside Pearls to receive their Pug Crawl wristband302 W Exchange Ave, 302 W Exchange Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76164, USA

On Friday, Dec 4, there will be a NFR watching party at Stampede Saloon with Stephanie Quayle and Ned LeDoux.

On Saturday, Dec. 5, there will Urban Cowboy night with Rich O’Tool and Joey Green, also at Stampede Saloon at 2413 Ellis Ave.

On Saturday, Rodeo Watch Party, Kylie Frey and Aaron Watson, also at Stampede Saloon.

The Fort Worth Business Press is a media partner on the events.

For more information: www.getpugnacious.com/