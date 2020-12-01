32.5 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Business How the West Wins Panel Discussion set during NFR events
BusinessCultureLife

How the West Wins Panel Discussion set during NFR events

By Robert Francis
red white and blue flag
Photo by Adam Thomas on Unsplash

Other News

Health Care

Mayor Price announces COVID recovery as cases surge in Texas

Robert Francis -
Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price announced that she and her husband, Tom, have both recovered from COVID-19 on Monday, Nov. 30. “I am pleased to...
Read more
Management

Newsmakers: Moore named president at PlainsCapital Bank in downtown Fort Worth

FWBP Staff -
BANKING/FINANCE PlainsCapital Bank recently announced that Keeton Moore  has been promoted to president of its downtown Fort Worth branch at 801 Houston St. “Keeton’s promotion to...
Read more
Health Care

Q&A with Jaime Cobb/James L. West Center Vice President of Caregiver & Community Education

FWBP Staff -
FWBP: Now that visiting restrictions are changing in long-term care, what do family members need to know? Jaime Cobb: Long-term care is still learning what...
Read more
Business

How the West Wins Panel Discussion set during NFR events

Robert Francis -
The National Finals Rodeo will be taking place on December 3-12 at the Globe Life Stadium in Arlington, but there are plenty of other...
Read more
Robert Francis
Robert is a Fort Worth native and longtime editor of the Fort Worth Business Press. He is a former president of the local Society of Professional Journalists and was a freelancer for a variety of newspapers, weeklies and magazines, including American Way, BrandWeek and InformatonWeek. A graduate of TCU, Robert has held a variety of writing and editing positions at publications such as the Grand Prairie Daily News and InfoWorld. He is also a musician and playwright.

The National Finals Rodeo will be taking place on December 3-12 at the Globe Life Stadium in Arlington, but there are plenty of other events, particularly in Fort Worth during the events.

One that businesses may be interested in is the Rodeo Stop in the Stockyards:   How the West Wins Panel Discussion on Friday, Dec. 4 at 4:30 pm. At Pearls in the Stockyards

Panelists include:

Texas State Agricultural Commissioner Sid Miller – Moderator

Congressional Western Caucus – Darrell Henry, Executive Director

Texas Industrial Hemp Council – Eloise Frischkorn,

 Co-chair Cowboys & Indians Magazine – Jodi  Korbell, VP of Marketing

Four Sixes Ranch – Brandie Blodgett-Mustian

American Hat Company – Keith Mundell, Owner

Fenoglio Boot Company – Mitzi Fenoglio, owner

Texas Silver Star Spirits – Bob Campbell

Go Texan – Dan Hunter, Assistant Commissioner  TBD

The free event will look at why the West is still winning business.

For more information, www.getpugnacious.com/

Pugnacious is also holding several other events surrounding the National Finals Rodeo.

The GO TEXAN Pug Crawl will bringing top Texas brands, performing artists, VIP networking, all together in the Stockyards for NFR from Dec 3, 10 a.m. – Dec 12, 4 p.m.

Come sample a true taste of Texas foods, wines, beer and spirits every day in the Pearls parking lot and alongside The Stampede Saloon from 10 a.m. -4 p.m. (alcohol sampling begins at 12pm).  All visitors must check-in inside Pearls to receive their Pug Crawl wristband302 W Exchange Ave, 302 W Exchange Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76164, USA

On Friday, Dec 4, there will be a NFR watching party at Stampede Saloon with Stephanie Quayle and Ned LeDoux.

On Saturday, Dec. 5, there will Urban Cowboy night with Rich O’Tool and Joey Green, also at Stampede Saloon at 2413 Ellis Ave.

On  Saturday, Rodeo Watch Party, Kylie Frey and Aaron Watson, also at Stampede Saloon.

The Fort Worth Business Press is a media partner on the events.

For more information: www.getpugnacious.com/

close

Oh hi there 👋
It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleCOVID hospitalizations shut down bars in Texas county
Next articleQ&A with Jaime Cobb/James L. West Center Vice President of Caregiver & Community Education

Latest News

Culture

Mooyah plans expansion with an eye on Fort Worth

Robert Francis -
Texas and burgers have a long and storied history. Plenty of cattle and all that. The Texas appetite for a burger – both old-fashioned...
Read more
Business

Legendary Fort Worth oil man, TCU supporter Dick Lowe dies

Robert Francis -
Legendary Fort Worth oil man and TCU supporter Richard L. "Dick" Lowe passed away Sunday, Nov. 29. He was 92. Lowe made and lost fortunes...
Read more
Culture

Susan Nix: Longtime businesswoman, TCU champion dies

Robert Francis -
Susan Appleby Nix Longtime Fort Worth business and civic leader and TCU champion Susan Appleby Nix died Thursday, Nov. 26 from complications of COVID-19. Nix,...
Read more
Culture

Sundance Square Christmas tree brightens up Downtown Fort Worth

FWBP Staff -
 The installation of the 2020 Fort Worth Christmas Tree at Sundance Square is now complete. Due to the pandemic and out of an abundance...
Read more
Culture

The rise and fall of Tab – after surviving the sweetener scares, the iconic diet soda gets canned

AP News -
Tab, the Coca-Cola company’s original diet soda brand, is headed to the soda graveyard, joining retired brands such as Like, Leed and Limette. Coca-Cola has...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101