Howell Instruments names new CEO

Howell Instruments, a pioneering technology provider for civil and military aviation, has appointed Robert (Bo) Underwood as Chief Executive Officer.

Underwood has been the Chief Financial Officer at Howell Instruments since 2007, where he made numerous improvements that strengthened Howell’s balance sheet and improved its profitability. He brings experience in finance as well as operational success in the defense market. Underwood holds an MBA degree from the Wharton School, an MSE from the University of Pennsylvania, and a BS from West Point.

Underwood began his new role as Chief Executive Officer Jan. 1, 2022, replacing Arthur (Shep) Brown, who has retired from the position. Brown will continue working at Howell Instruments in a senior advisory role.

Founded in 1951, Howell Instruments designs and manufactures engine test equipment and airborne data acquisition systems for gas turbine powered aircraft, and it maintains, repairs, and overhauls aviation ground support equipment, all at its facility in Fort Worth.