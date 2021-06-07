Hub adds financial advisor Brandon Chase to expand private wealth offerings

Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced June 7 that it has hired financial advisor Brandon Chase and acquired his book of business.

Based in Fort Worth, Chase provides financial and private wealth management and succession planning services. Chase will join Hub Retirement and Private Wealth (Hub RPW) in Hub Texas and help expand its private wealth capabilities.

“The addition of Brandon and team, and their great clients, to our Hub RPW team will help bolster our intentional focus on serving business owners and individuals well,” said Matt Morris, Hub Fort Worth Area President. “We’re extremely excited to welcome them into the Hub family and look forward to bringing their specialized expertise to existing clients and friends within Texas and beyond.”

This move continues to strengthen Hub RPW with the addition of talent and resources to develop more comprehensive strategies for clients. Hub RPW works to help plan sponsors create an offering that aligns with their business strategy, navigates fiduciary risk and helps employees pursue their financial goals. The several registered investment advisory affiliates in Hub RPW provide investment advisory services to clients whose total assets are approximately $105 billion.