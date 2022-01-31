Hurry! The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo gallops into final days with plenty left to do

Another legendary Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo comes to an end Feb. 5, and judging from the attendance numbers so far, folks are thrilled to have the festivities back following the 2021 cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Grounds attendance continues to run slightly above 90 percent of the 2020 numbers,” said Matt Brockman, FWSSR communications manager. “We’re grateful to our devoted fans who return each year and enjoy all the Stock Show has to offer. Rodeo ticket sales have been strong, but fans can still get great seats for Tuesday through Thursday’s wild card and semifinal rodeos.”

Brockman said that as of this past Friday, nearly 620,000 visitors had attended.

Those who attend during the final week will, however, have some challenging weather to deal with, particularly in the latter part of the week, according to WeatherBug. Temperatures are expected to remain mild Wednesday when the high will be in the upper 50s with a 70% chance of rain, but then comes what we’ve come to know and love over the years as “Stock Show weather” – cold, wet, and wild.



Thursday’s temperature won’t rise above the mid-20s with a 50% chance of freezing rain, followed by a high of just above freezing on Friday. We might even get some snow!

“Like every year, we’re prepared for whatever Mother Nature deals us – we’re ready for the Stock Show regardless of the forecast,” Brockman said.

Closing day Saturday will bring relief with lots of sunshine and a high around 40 to wrap things up.

Here’s a look at highlights for the final week:

Monday

Military Appreciation Day: Active and retired members of the Armed Services and their immediate families received tickets to tonight’s PRORODEO Tournament. The generosity of the Brumley family (Rebecca, Jon, Lori and Jonny) of Fort Worth makes this special day possible.

Monday-Friday

More livestock at the forefront: Hereford cattle show Monday. The Junior Barrow Show is Wednesday and culminates Thursday with the naming of the Grand Champion Barrow.

Bud Light Roadhouse and the Corkyard: Before and after rodeo entertainment on Simmons Bank Plaza. Get in free with a paid grounds admission, Souvenir Pin, museum membership or rodeo ticket. Otherwise, there’s a $10 cover at the door.

Bud Light Roadhouse Lineup

The Corkyard Lineup

Tuesday

Junior Steer Move-In: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Youth from 230 of Texas 254 counties are entered in the 2022 Stock Show.

Wednesday

Cook Children’s Day: Half the proceeds of every rodeo ticket sold is donated to support the neonatal intensive care unit at Cook Children’s Hospital. Rodeo tickets remain available.

Wine Camps: Wine Wednesday features Wine Camps at 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. in the Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibits Hall Cactus Room.

Wednesday and Saturday

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Update: Tarrant County Public Health will operate their popup vaccination clinic providing COVID-19 vaccines on a reduced schedule during the Stock Show’s final week. The clinic, located in the Northwest section of the Richardson-Bass Building, will be open Wednesday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vaccines will be available to everyone age 5 or older. Anyone age 16 or older is eligible for a booster shot. More information on COVID-19 vaccinations from Tarrant County Public Health can be found online.

Thursday-Friday

Junior Steer Show: 8 a.m. each day, Will Rogers Coliseum. Arguably the most anticipated moment of the livestock shows is the crowing of the Grand Champion Steer. What’s commonly referred to as Champions Drive typically occurs between noon and 2 p.m. on Friday when the Grand Champion steer is selected.

Friday

Senior Day: For $5, anyone 55-years and older can take in all the Stock Show sights, sounds and smells (think corn dogs and cinnamon rolls). Does not include admission to rodeo performances.

Daily

FWSSR PRORODEO Tournament: Dickies Arena. With a fan-friendly format, the tournament brackets are completed on Tuesday, moving to the wild card round on Wednesday and semifinals on Thursday and Friday, followed by the championship finals on Saturday night, and the culmination of a $1.1 million payout. Tickets remain available.

Lots of horsing around: Barrel racing is Monday and Tuesday in the Justin Arena, and pole bending classes are Wednesday. The barrel racing timed event challenge is Tuesday at 5 p.m. and the pole bending timed event challenge is Wednesday at 5 p.m. Both will be held in the Justin Arena.

Carnival/midway and petting zoo: The Stock Show’s carnival/midway is second to none. Whether it’s a fun and easy, first-time ride for your toddler or you’re a daredevil looking for something wild, the Stock Show has it. More information is available online

Same goes for the petting zoo. Lots of fun, cuddly animals – lambs, chickens, llamas, tortoises, ducks, rabbits, even a heated lemur play land. Let your kiddos channel their inner Fort Worth rodeo champion when they climb on board at the pony ride. More information online.

Rodeo shopping and Go Texan Marketplace: More than 300 exhibitors with everything from the latest in fashion to Chevy pickup trucks as well as home and outdoor furnishings can all be found at the Stock Show. Texas entrepreneurs processing and selling a variety of awesome goods ranging from smoked meats, condiments and clothing can be found at the Go Texan Market. More information online.