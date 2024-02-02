Fort Worth accounting firm rebrands as HWM

Josh McNamara has been elevated to the position of name partner and the Fort Worth accounting firm Hartman Wanzor has rebranded as Hartman Wanzor McNamara LLP (HWM).

The firm announced the name change in conjunction with several promotions intended to honor the excellence and dedication of the firm’s team of experienced accountants and advisors, HWM said in a news releases.

Along with McNamara, team members singled out for promotion were Spencer Gregg, who has been elevated to partner; Summar Schiller, who has taken on the role of tax managing director; and Misty Blackwelder, who has been promoted to tax director.

“The tax world is a tough business where people are the key asset,” said Nick Wanzor, managing partner, “At HWM, we focus on team retention and experience to provide high-touch, personal relationship-driven service to our clients. Our consistent team provides those clients with the assurance of familiar faces, specialized insight, and rock-solid satisfaction.”

Josh McNamara joined the firm as a partner in 2017. He previously served as associate controlling manager at The Walton Group. McNamara began his career at KPMG, where he focused on the alternative investment space, working with an array of private equity and hedge fund clients, according to the news release.

“Many of our clients have complicated assets – you could fill a whiteboard with their financial structures,” said co-founding partner Frank Hartman. “Josh knows those structures inside and out, and he can figure out ways to see around every corner and answer every question.”

Spencer Gregg joined HWM in 2017 as a manager. Gregg previously served as tax senior at Texxol Energy, Inc., and tax senior associate at BDO USA.

“Spencer Gregg has dedicated his entire professional life to public accounting,” said McNamara. “He came to us with vast experience and has continued to develop into a key member of our leadership team with an unparalleled ability to communicate complex strategies clearly and directly to our clients.”

Summar Schiller has worked for 10 years in public accounting and received her CPA license in 2015. She joined Hartman Wanzor in 2017 as a manager and was promoted to senior manager in 2019. Misty Blackwelder has been part of the HWM team for eight years and brings to her new role over 20 years of experience in the field of public accounting.

“Thanks to these individuals, and to the entire HWM team, our firm has seen so much recent growth,” Wanzor concluded. “With these promotions and with our rebrand we want to celebrate that team, recognizing that they are not just tax consultants – they are forward-thinking planners and strategic partners for our clients, setting them up for success both now and in the future.”

ABOUT HARTMAN WANZOR MCNAMARA LLP

HWM) works with individuals and companies to execute strategies and create operational efficiencies in the areas of business accounting, individual and entity taxation, wealth preservation, and strategic planning. HWM offers a complete range of accounting services, including financial accounting and reporting, business accounting, account receivables and payables, tax accounting and payroll support. More information can be found on the firm’s website.