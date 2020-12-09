42.5 F
BusinessFeatured

In the no … Patton made baseball history, just misses horse history

By FWBP Staff
Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Bobby Patton heads to his seat before a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sunday, May 10, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Fort Worth businessman Bobby Patton, in baseball terms, came up one run short of another milestone Monday when he was outbid by a mere $50,000 for the 2-year-old filly Wood She Be Magic during the National Cutting Horse Futurity Sale at Fort Worth’s Will Rogers Memorial Center. Patton put in a bid of $1 million before bowing out and watching the horse go to Billy Wolf of Whitesboro with a winning bid of $1,050,000. 

When you’ve already bid $1 million, you might ask, what’s another $50,000? Well, everyone has their limits, it seems. The final sale price was the highest ever paid for a 2-year-old cutting horse, so Patton was that close to adding an auction sales ring record to the World Series ring he won in October as an owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers won this year’s World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, where it was played due to the unusual conditions imposed on baseball because of the coronavirus epidemic. 

Wood She B Magic (screen grab from video courtesy NCHA Futurity Consignments)

Wood She B Magic was consigned by Wes and Lindy Ashlock of Abilene and was trained by Wes Ashlock after the Ashlocks purchased her last year for $37,500. The filly was bred by Waco Bend Ranch in Graham.  

Patton is in the real estate and oil and gas industry and recently started showing cutting horses along with a daughter. He entered the cutting horse world several years ago when he bought the Weatherford ranch and cutting horse operation owned by former Goldman Sachs partner Jon Winkelried for a reported $16 million. Winkelried is Co-CEO of TPG, a private equity firm based in Fort Worth and San Francisco. 

The NCHA Futurity Sales will continue daily through Saturday, Dec. 12. 

More about Wood She Be Magic:
http://www.westernbloodstock.net

