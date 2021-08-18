Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies includes more than 20 from Tarrant County

Inc. magazine on Aug. 17 unveiled its Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies, including 25 from Tarrant County.

Fort Worth’s Eosera is No. 753 on the annual list, and the female-led biotech company was also ranked No. 79 in the industry, No. 55 in the state of Texas, and No. 21 in the DFW area. The company has had a three-year revenue growth of 657%, according to the Inc. report.

“We’re honored to be on the list. It’s a credit to all the hard work Eosera has done since the beginning. Despite the curveballs 2020 threw, we thrived and are excited to be one of the fastest-growing companies,” CEO Elyse Stoltz Dickerson said in a news release.

Eosera has brought to market several innovations in ear care technology, including their most recent products, WAX BLASTER MD PRO, an electric ear cleaning device that rinses the external ear canal with the push of a button, and EAR VIEW MD, an ear camera that captures photos and videos of the ear canal on your smartphone. Eosera was founded in 2015 by Elyse Dickerson and Joe Griffin. Eosera manufactures its products in Fort Worth and the company’s products are available at CVS, Rite Aid, and online at www.eosera.com.

Also on the list from Fort Worth is PlayMakar, ranked No. 228.

PlayMakar develops and distributes FDA-cleared athletic recovery and movement optimization products. Between 2017 and 2020, the company experienced exponential three-year revenue growth of 1,914 percent. This is PlayMakar’s first appearance on the Inc. 5000.

“It’s an honor and a blessing to be ranked No. 228 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies,” Mike Williams, PlayMakar founder and CEO, said. “Our entire team is sincerely grateful to our customers, vendors, and partners who have contributed to this recognition. We are humbled and will continue working to deliver innovative devices that help athletes of all levels move better, recover faster, and meet their fitness and performance goals.”

PlayMaker operates out of its 15,000 square foot facility in Fort Worth.

For all the companies on this year’s list, the average median three-year growth rate among the 2021 Inc. 5000 soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million, according to Inc. Over the past three years, the companies added a combined total of more than 610,000 jobs to the market.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., said. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.

Other Tarrant County and Fort Worth area companies on the list include:

No.73

Pomerenke Holdings

Helps car owners market and sell specialty vehicles for maximum profit.

Arlington, Texas

No.454

Napali Capital

Partners with physicians to increase their wealth through strategic real estate investments.

Roanoke, Texas

No.473

Connect Pediatrics

Provides pediatric home health care throughout Texas, including respiratory and feeding tube care.

North Richland Hills, Texas

No.647

BILT Incorporated

Provider of an app that guides users with voice, text and image prompts instead of paper manuals and product videos.

No.753

Eosera

Female-led biotech company, addressing underserved healthcare needs by innovating, manufacturing and selling over-the-counter products, particularly in the ear and nasal categories.

http://EARcareMD.com

No.800

HireSanta

Staffing company for holiday entertainment, providing experiences including a simple home visit, virtual Santa visits or full season staffing.

Southlake, Texas

http://HireSanta.com

No.823

Precision Monitoring

Providing customer-friendly noninvasive remote cardiac monitoring technology to clinicians around the country.

Burleson, Texas

No.932

Venn Technology

IT firm building integrations between Sage Intacct and APIs, with expertise in implementing and customizing all things Salesforce.

Grapevine, Texas

No.1,187

Urban Infraconstruction

Minority-owned, civil construction company established in 2015, focusing on bridges, roadways and waterworks.

Fort Worth, Texas

No.1,312

Koddi

A marketing technology company whose SaaS platform provides a network that allows companies to connect with consumers.

Fort Worth, Texas

No.1,459

Thrive Internet Marketing Agency

A full-service digital marketing agency providing web design, internet marketing, SEO, social media, PPC, email marketing, content writing and web hosting services.

Arlington, Texas

No.1,687

PawTree

Selling a proprietary brand of premium dog and cat food, healthy treats and nutritional supplements direct to consumers.

Southlake, Texas

No.2,189

MicroQuant

Financial publishing and technology company produces digital publications, books, software and conferences providing financial advice, commentary and market analysis predictions.

Southlake, Texas

No.2,213

Encore Mechanical

Mechanical contractor that installs HVAC systems in new construction and renovation projects designed with variable refrigerant flow and other technologies.

Southlake, Texas

No.2,755

OP2 Labs

A veteran-owned company that produces medical-grade collagen protein products for facilitating rapid healing and peak performance.

Fort Worth, Texas

No.2,929

Red River Logistics

Middle-market logistics company focusing on client loyalty.

Keller, Texas

No.3,169

January Digital

Helps businesses grow and adapt through strategic consulting and digital media excellence.

Fort Worth, Texas

No.3,318

Information Discovery Services

Nationwide, end-to-end investigations firm offering both automated services and a nationwide team of credentialed, licensed and federally cleared investigators.

Fort Worth, Texas

No.3,451

Architectural Fabrication

A manufacturer of aluminum canopy, sunshade and awning shade solutions, providing in-house design, engineering, manufacturing, coating, sheet metal and installation.

Fort Worth, Texas

No.3,677

MSC Development

Direct-to-consumer dental lab specializing in custom designed, removable dental that don’t require patients to see a dentist.

Fort Worth, Texas

No.3,936

Corvette Mods

Helping Corvette owners find an easy and affordable way to order unique and hard to find parts and accessories for their cars online.

Fort Worth, Texas

No.3,993

VLK Architects

An architectural firm featuring a people-focused approach to designing and delivering what clients need.

Fort Worth, Texas

No.4,063

Point of Rental Software

Rental and inventory management software that gives businesses the tools they need to streamline operations and grow strategically.

Fort Worth, Texas

No.4,739

Iconic IT

A managed IT service provider that offers local and responsive IT support services to small and medium-sized organizations.

Bedford, Texas

No.4,847

Mars Services

A service provider for multi-family, commercial or residential needs.

Haltom City, Texas

No.4,995

Ulrich Barn Builders

A manufacturer of backyard structures, including storage sheds, craft rooms, log cabins, family ranches, tiny homes, kids’ playhouses and portable garages.

Fort Worth, Texas