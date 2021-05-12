Incora opens Fort Worth headquarters with jobs, investment

Incora opened its new global headquarters at 2601 Meacham Boulevard in Fort Worth on May 11.

Fort Worth was previously home to two company offices, which have consolidated into the new, expanded location.

Incora’s largest warehouse, by volume, is in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and some of the company’s largest customers and suppliers are nearby.

In addition to these resources and assets, the central U.S. location makes the city of Fort Worth ideal for the new headquarters, offering more product and service availability to global customers, suppliers, and colleagues.

“Our new headquarters is more than a building; it is the commitment that Incora is making to customers, suppliers, employees and community,” said Incora CEO David Coleal. “We are celebrating this important milestone because the new headquarters is a symbol that we are one company and one Incora, bringing together our unique capabilities for our customers and suppliers across the globe.”

Mayor Betsy Price attended the headquarters opening celebration and stated, “We’re delighted to welcome Incora’s expanded presence to Fort Worth and we look forward to the company’s community involvement.”

Brandom Gengelbach, president and CEO of the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce also attended the event. “Fort Worth is a dynamic city by nature, fueled by a vibrant business community. Incora’s expansion is a direct testament to that and positions the company for continued success and future growth here,” he said.

Consolidating Fort Worth-area offices and assets is part of a global plan to combine two legacy companies, Wesco Aircraft and Pattonair, into one Incora. The integration creates efficiencies, encourages collaboration, and leverages growth in all regions. Incora’s executive leadership team will be centered in Fort Worth, bringing them together and reinforcing Incora’s collaborative approach.

The company has committed to initially relocate 239 jobs in about 53,000 square feet of space in the former FAA headquarters building at 2601 Meacham Blvd.

The company will make a minimum of $4 million in tenant improvements and $1.5 million in business personal property investment in the building, according to a presentation to the city. Then, in 2022, the company plans to bring 300 additional jobs, another $4 million in tenant improvements and $1.5 million BPP investment for the 40,000 square feet of additional space in the building. The 539 total jobs bring with them an average salary of $75,000 and a minimum salary of $44,000, according to a city presentation.

Gov. Greg Abbott in September announced that Incora was bringing more than $6 million in capital investment and expanding its presence in the state to include up to 239 jobs. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $1,826,400 was extended to the company.

