Independent insurance brokerage takes lease in Downtown Fort Worth

The world’s largest independent insurance brokerage has taken a high-profile lease in Downtown Fort Worth.

Stream Realty Partners on May 19 announced that Lockton Companies, the world’s largest independent insurance brokerage, has signed a lease for 5,000 square feet at Frost Tower Fort Worth. Stream represented Anthracite Realty Partners in the transaction.

Kansas City, Missouri-based Lockton is comprised of over 8,000 associates who advise over 60,000 clients worldwide in risk management, employee benefits and retirement services. Along with its Fort Worth office, Lockton’s footprint in the state of Texas includes offices in Dallas and Houston. Michael Moore, President of Lockton’s Fort Worth office, stated, “As the 13th largest city in the U.S., Fort Worth holds so much potential for Lockton. This new space presents us with the opportunity to continue expanding our team and tapping into our city’s thriving local market of potential clients.”

Frost Tower Fort Worth delivered in 2018, and Lockton’s lease brings the building to nearly 80 percent occupied.

Cody Baker, Director of Real Estate at Anthracite, said, “We maintained healthy leasing activity during 2020 and see the recent surge in deal flow as an encouraging sign of a return to normalcy. It appears the flight-to-quality trend has grown as companies re-evaluate how they think about their office environment. We are excited to announce Lockton’s move to Frost Tower Fort Worth and look forward to providing a building atmosphere that aligns with their great company culture.”

Donohue, Seth Koschak, Managing Director, and Chris Doggett, Executive Vice President, with Stream represented the landlord. Matt Carthey, Partner at Holt Lunsford Commercial, represented Lockton.