Business Industrial project with 1.4M SF set for Haslet
Industrial project with 1.4M SF set for Haslet

By FWBP Staff
Intermodal Commerce Park courtesy JLL

Business

Stein Mart files for bankruptcy; to close nearly 300 stores

AP News -
By TAMARA LUSH Associated Press ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — National discount department store chain Stein Mart filed for...
Read more
Entertainment

Hank Williams Jr., Marty Stuart to join Country Hall of Fame

AP News -
By KRISTIN M. HALL AP Entertainment Writer NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hank Williams Jr., Marty Stuart and songwriter Dean...
Read more
Culture

Golden Triangle Branch Library to open on Aug. 18

FWBP Staff -
The Golden Triangle Branch Library, at 4264 Golden Triangle Blvd., will open its doors to the public for...
Read more
Commerical

SEDALCO Construction Services to donate 100 backpacks to Natha Howell Elementary

FWBP Staff -
A team from SEDALCO Construction Services will deliver 100 backpacks filled with school supplies to Natha Howell Elementary...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

 A 1.4 million square feet industrial project is set to go up in Haslet.

JLL announced Aug. 12 that it has arranged equity and construction financing and will lead leasing efforts for Intermodal Commerce Park, a to-be-built, Class A+ industrial project comprising three buildings totaling 1.4 million square feet in the Dallas-Fort Worth area community of Haslet. 

JLL worked on behalf of Gruene Real Estate Partners and Weber & Co. to arrange the joint venture equity partnership with a private real estate fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital and placed the five-year construction loan with First United Bank on behalf of the developer. Additionally, JLL was selected to lead the marketing and leasing effort for the master-planned development. Construction is set to be completed in July 2021.

Intermodal Commerce Park will be constructed on land located at the southern end of Intermodal Drive, which connects the 82-acre site to the nearby BNFS intermodal facility in Alliance, the nation’s largest inland port. The development site is approximately one mile east of Interstate 35W and at the southern end of the Alliance Airport.

Intermodal Commerce Park will consist of one front-load and two cross-dock buildings that feature between 32- and 40-foot clear heights, deep truck courts, 186 dock doors, 10 ramp doors, 313 trailer stalls and ample car parking.

“With its formation, the Weber-Gruene Joint Venture will operate as one cohesive unit,” said Ken Kristofek, Owner and President, Gruene Interests LLC. “We will function seamlessly, bringing together a diverse set of capabilities to the development process and enhance an already rich history of service and quality in Dallas-Fort Worth.”

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the developer was led by Dustin Volz, John Rose, Stephen Bailey and Wells Waller. The JLL Leasing team includes Managing Director George Curry, Executive Vice President Jamie Galati and Vice President Blake Rogers.

The need for warehouse space across the country has increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting shelter-in-place orders, accelerating e-commerce growth. JLL expects e-commerce sales could hit $1.5 trillion by 2025, which would increase the demand for industrial real estate an additional one billion square feet.

Business

