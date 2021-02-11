Geotechnical and environmental drilling sector veterans form CoreCoUSA

Industry veterans in the geotechnical and environmental drilling sector have come together to launch a new forward-thinking company: CoreCoUSA, formerly a division of eScreenLogic. The company will be one of the nation’s most experienced field service providers, offering a full range of drilling services, environmental remediation, investigation, and related technologies.

“We have a robust team of field service experts with nearly a century of combined industry experience,” said CoreCoUSA CEO Chip Balk. “Our field supervisors are on-site with the drilling crews, overseeing projects, upholding company standards, ensuring safety protocols, and interacting with our client from concept to completion.”

Unlike most drilling companies, CoreCoUSA has a dedicated, in-house, around-the-clock maintenance division ready to respond to any situation, the company said in a news release. The company’s repair and maintenance division, preventative maintenance program, fleet size and experience prevent costly delays to ensure projects are completed efficiently and on schedule.

“We found that many companies’ views on the maintenance of their drilling equipment fell short of customers’ needs,” said Balk. “In order to stand out and deliver best in class service, we needed to bring the repair and maintenance team in-house to control the outcome and quality. Our dedicated maintenance team tends to our equipment at our facilities and in the field when necessary.”

CoreCoUSA serves the Western U.S. with licenses to operate in four states including Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas with plans to expand in 2021.

CoreCoUSA headquarters are located at 2200 S. Riverside Drive, Fort Worth, TX 7610.