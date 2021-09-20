Insurance brokerage giant adds to Fort Worth assets

Chicago-based Hub International Limited, a global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced Sept. 20 it has added to its Fort Worth assets with the acquisition of the insurance brokerage assets of Joyce M. (Dixie) Purselley (d/b/a Purselley Associates). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Fort Worth, Purselley Associates provides employers and individuals with employee benefits resources and solutions. Dixie Purselley and the Purselley Associates team will join Hub Texas.

“We have worked closely with Dixie for decades and are excited to welcome her team and clients into our growing Hub family,” said Matt Morris, Hub Fort Worth Area President.

Purselley said: “I have been blessed to have a very successful business that I love. For 46 years, my team at Purselley Associates and I have put our clients first. I am grateful and excited for the opportunity to broaden the available resources we can now offer them through Hub.”