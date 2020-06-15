IPOs for the week include North Texas pharma company with Fort Worth connections

Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of June 8



Goedeker – Ballwin, Mo., 1 million shares, priced $14-$16, managed by ThinkEquity. Proposed Nasdaq symbol GOED. Business: Operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and home goods.

Hudson Executive Investment – New York, 30 million shares, priced at $10, managed by Citi/JP Morgan. Proposed Nasdaq symbol HECCU. Business: Blank company formed by Hudson Executive Capital targeting fintech or healthcare.



Lantern Pharma – Dallas, Texas, 1.6 million shares, priced $15-$17, managed by ThinkEquity/Dougherty & Company. Proposed Nasdaq symbol LTRN. Business: Biotech redeveloping abandoned drugs for non-small cell lung cancer. Lantern’s board chairman Jeffrey Keyser, JD, MPH, Ph.D., previously served as Chief Operating Officer of Fort Worth’s ZS Pharma, where he was instrumental in multiple private equity rounds and an initial public offering before the company was acquired by AstraZeneca for $2.7 billion.



uCloudlink – Hong Kong, 2.6 million shares, priced $18-$20.50, managed by I-Bankers Securities/Valuable Capital. Proposed Nasdaq symbol UCL. Business: Mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in China.

Vroom – New York, 18.8 million shares, priced $15-$17, managed by Goldman Sachs/BofA Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol VRM. Business: Online used car marketplace.