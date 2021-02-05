Ironwood, Scannell complete industrial project in Denton

Ironwood Realty Partners and Scannell Properties announce the completion of Phase 1 of Denton Crossing @ I-35, a two-building spec development consisting of approximately 525,000 square feet. One of the Phase 1 properties, 398,442 square-foot building at 900 S Western, has been successfully leased to EMLS Inc. Don Frazier of Frazier Commercial represented EMLS. The landlord was represented by Todd Jones of Ironwood Realty Partners and Kris Arviso of Scannell Properties.

“The location and the offering of a Class A industrial facility allowed EMLS to consolidate operations to better serve their customers DFW wide,” said Todd Jones with Ironwood Realty Partners.

The remaining property, 920 S Western Blvd, is a freestanding front park, rear load, 126,890 square-foot facility that is available for lease or purchase.

Scannell Properties and Ironwood Realty Partners also have launched Phase 2 of Denton Crossing @ I-35. Phase 2 will consist of two cross dock facilities totaling approximately 700,000 square feet. Building one will offer approximately 419,220 square feet in a 36’ clear facility. Building two will be constructed as a 32’ clear, 280,500 square-foot building.

“Strong demand for ecommerce continues to be the driving factor in the DFW industrial market. Denton Crossing offers the best in class, both in functionality and location, to address this continued demand,” said Kris Arviso with Scannell Properties. The estimated delivery is December 2021.

Alliance Architect is the Architect and Pacheco Koch is the civil engineer.