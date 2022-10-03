It’s back! Stories with Soul podcast launches new season with country music star Pat Green

After a summer hiatus, the popular Stories with Soul podcast is back and geared up for an exciting new season as host Jamey Ice chats with country music legend Pat Green.

The premiere episode takes us behind the scenes for the revealing story of Green’s journey from practicing his guitar in a laundry room to hit records and stardom as a musical trailblazer, hustling all the while to transform his dreams from aspirations to reality.

Listening/viewing options:

Watch on website

Watch on YouTube

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Spotify