ITS ConGlobasl opens 5,000 SF office in AllianceTexas’ MIZ

ITS ConGlobal (ITSC), America’s leading operator of intermodal, finished vehicle and depot services terminals, announced Jan. 14 it is opening of a 5,000-square-foot office within AllianceTexas’ Mobility Innovation Zone.

ITS ConGlobal ITSC offers its customers tailored intermodal solutions and is deeply interconnected within North America’s intermodal and container supply chain infrastructure.

The Mobility Innovation Zone was launched as a first-of-its-kind “do tank,” leading the nation in smart infrastructure deployment to create a digital and physical commercialization environment for partner companies.

“Some of the most advanced transportation companies and industrial operations in the world are located at AllianceTexas,” Brant Ring, CEO of ITS ConGlobal, said in an announcement. “Multiple corporate headquarters have relocated to North Texas because of the robust infrastructure, access to a skilled workforce, and the area’s support of growth and innovation, and Mobility Innovation Zone offers everything we were looking for,” Ring said.

ITS ConGlobal operates in more than 120 locations across the U.S., Mexico, and Costa Rica and has more than 50 years of industrial experience.

“We are honored to welcome ITS ConGlobal, one of the nation’s top technology companies in the logistics industry, to the AllianceTexas Mobility Innovation Zone,” said Russell Laughlin, executive vice president of Hillwood, developer of AllianceTexas. “We’re looking forward to seeing how the company will leverage all the MIZ has to offer as it operates in complex industrial terminal environments.”

The office opening comes after announcing ITS ConGlobal ITSC’s strategic partnership with Phantom Auto, the leading remote operation software provider that enables people to operate various types of industrial and logistics equipment remotely.

The AllianceTexas Mobility Innovation Zone is a unique landscape built on collaboration and opportunity, the news release said By leveraging its one-of-a-kind infrastructure, the Mobility Innovation Zone offers mobility visionaries full access to an unparalleled testing ecosystem, resources and partnerships essential to comprehensively test, scale, and commercialize the latest technologies.