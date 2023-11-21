J. Gilligan’s turns Irish Nachos and shuttle vans into marketing magic

Randy Ford, founder and owner of J. Gilligan’s Bar & Grill in Arlington, asked himself the question: Why not me?

He had just discovered that the Lincoln Square shopping center on North Collins in Arlington would be discontinuing its parking and shuttle service to Dallas Cowboys football games and other special events at AT&T Stadium. This was due to the new movie theater increasing the demand for weekend parking. The year was 2009.

In marketing terms, there would suddenly be a void in the market.

Without hesitation, Ford began planning what he now calls Shuttle Kings – his shuttle service that offers free parking and a $15 round trip with a short walk from North Collins to AT&T Stadium.

- FWBP Digital Partners -

Randy is easy to recognize because he is always wearing a pressed white shirt and an Irish green apron bearing the J. Gilligan’s name. His generous white hair and beard would make him the most joyful and accommodating Santa Claus – albeit a rather thin Santa – you could ever imagine.

That ability to recognize an opportunity and willingness to capitalize on it has grown into a sizable enterprise that has expanded sales at J. Gilligan’s, the iconic restaurant established 44 years ago as an Irish pub.

Consider the numbers:

2,000 riders for a normal Dallas Cowboys home game.

2,000 – 2,600 – 3,000 riders for the three Taylor Swift concerts.

590 and 650 riders for the two World Series home games of our World Champion Texas Rangers at nearby Globe Life Field.

Oh yes, and a great number of those shuttle riders dine at J. Gilligan’s before or after the stadium event. And many do both!

- Advertisement -

Ford adds an asterisk to those Texas Ranger numbers: Globe Life Field holds just over 40,000 fans and the Cowboys can accommodate over 90,000 fans. Relatively speaking, the Rangers games attract a comparable crowd on a pro-rata basis. And Rangers fans were just this season learning about the J. Gilligan’s shuttle.

Plus, consider that Cowboy fans can park and take the shuttle for just $15 per person rather than pay $60-100 per vehicle for parking near the stadium.

Brand, anyone?

Randy Ford recognizes that the awareness builds the brand of J. Gilligan’s, the Arlington institution that has been featured with its signature Irish Nachos by the Travel Channel and numerous other media outlets, including Texas Monthly magazine, ESPN-U, PBS Day Tripper, The Dallas Morning News, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and the UTA Shorthorn.

- Advertisement -

J. Gilligan’s has become recognized locally, regionally, and nationally for its tasty Irish Nachos – similar to traditional nachos, only served on pan-fried potatoes (called “cottage fries” by many) instead of chips, an innovation that Ford developed and began offering back in 1980.

The restaurant seems to be everywhere, as Ford operates a portable trailer for all activities at the nearby Leavitt Pavilion and several of Arlington’s downtown festivals. J. Gilligan’s is also one of Arlington’s most prolific and in-demand caterers for parties and special events.

Ford added a covered back patio last spring and now the total capacity of J. Gilligan’s has reached 500, making it one of Arlington’s largest seating restaurants.

That extra space certainly came in handy on Friday, Nov. 3, when over 600,000 Texas Rangers fans descended on Arlington to celebrate the team’s first-ever World Series title. The feeding frenzy began at lunchtime at J. Gilligan’s and continued throughout late that evening.

“Aside from times that St. Patrick’s Day has fallen on a Friday, this event generated the most single-day sales in our history,” says Ford. “Everybody was in such a fun, celebratory mood, that it was beyond comparison.”

Even today, J. Gilligan’s features a banner celebrating the Rangers’ World Series victory.

The previously-mentioned St. Patrick’s Day – every March 17, no matter what day of the week it falls on – is traditionally the highest volume day of the year. Ford serves cold beer with green food coloring for those wanting to enjoy an extra Irish touch.

He secures permits from the City of Arlington that allow him to expand his party to a full city block as he accommodates up to 4,000 celebrants.

What’s Next?

What’s next for Arlington’s most iconic restaurant?

“This Saturday after Thanksgiving is Small Business Saturday, so we encourage everyone to do business with Arlington’s smaller, local retailers,” Ford says. “Of course, we welcome them to take a break from shopping at their favorite Irish pub as we remind everyone to Keep it Local!”

The quintessential promoter, Ford hosts regular Tuesday night attractions with Trivia Night, plus a group of Irish fiddlers who perform traditional Irish music.

J. Gilligan’s hosts events ranging from family gatherings and reunions to larger high school and college reunions to company get-togethers and holiday parties.

Perhaps you can convince Randy Ford to put on a Santa outfit this Christmas season and give you a hearty “Ho, ho, ho!”

John Fletcher is CEO/Founder of Fletcher Consulting Public Relations in Arlington, where he emphasizes the value of developing strong personal and business relationships. Contact him at john@thefletch.org