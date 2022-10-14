Jack Rattikin III installed as president of Title Association

Jack Rattikin III, president and CEO of Rattikin Title Company in FortWorth, has been installed as president of the American Land Title Association.

Taking over as president for 2022-2023, Rattikin becomes a third generation ALTA president, following his father’s (Jack Rattikin Jr.) presidency in 1984-1985 and his grandfather’s (Jack Rattikin Sr.) presidency in 1939-1940.

“I am humbled to follow in both my father’s and grandfather’s footsteps in taking on the role of ALTA president,” Rattikin said in a news release.

“As a young man, I knew it was an important position,” Rattikin added. “However, during my time on the ALTA Board of Governors, I’ve realized exactly how much of my father’s and grandfather’s heart and soul went into their time as president. The ALTA presidency gives me the opportunity to collaborate with more than 6,500 of ALTA member companies and thousands of my title insurance industry colleagues and peers who are dedicated to helping their communities grow.

“I am honored to represent the profession that generations of my family have given their lives to, and I look forward to accomplishing great things with the Board of Governors, staff and membership in the year ahead.”

Rattikin, who along with his family and company received the Fort Worth Business Press Top 100 Legend Award in 2019, has been president of Rattikin Title Company since 1999 and CEO since 2004. He grew up working for the company every summer from age 15 through high school at R.L. Paschal, college at the University of Texas in Austin and law school at Texas Tech University.

The company was founded by Jack Rattikin Sr. in 1944.

“Jack is one of our most valuable leaders in the title insurance industry and at ALTA,” said Diane Tomb, the association’s CEO. “His knowledge gained from more than 30 years as a title professional and his time as a board member for both ALTA and the Texas Land Title Association – not to mention he literally grew up talking about title insurance at the dinner table – have positioned him perfectly for the ALTA presidency.

“His decades of hands-on experience will help him lead ALTA members through a changing economic landscape. Additionally, his ability to cultivate relationships across vertical and horizontal markets will be especially important as ALTA works to enhance connections with state and federal regulatory agencies and policymakers.”