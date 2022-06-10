Jackson-Shaw breaks ground on Chisholm 20 business park in Benbrook

Ground was broken June 8 on Chisholm 20, a Class A, four-building business park in Benbrook. The development is located at the northeast corner of Interstate 20 and Winscott Road near U.S. Route 377 and Loop 820.
The 917,374-square-foot business park is being developed by Jackson-Shaw, a national real estate development company headquartered in North Texas, and is scheduled to be completed in the third quarter of 2023.
“Chisholm 20 will be a best-in-class development in a strategic location with incredible visibility and direct access to and from Interstate 20,” Jackson-Shaw president of development Miles Terry said in a news release. “South Fort Worth is one of the most active submarkets in DFW with close proximity to labor and rooftops. The construction of the $1.4 billion Chisholm Trail Parkway in 2014, connecting Benbrook and area suburbs with downtown Fort Worth, has served as a catalyst for tremendous growth, and we’re uniquely positioned right in the middle of it.”
The four buildings will accommodate multiple tenants, the developer said, with 60-foot speed bays, 32 to 36-foot clear heights, and significant trailer storage. Building one will be 284,580 square feet; building two 377,844 square feet; building three 174,137 square feet; and building four 80,773 square feet. Equity partner for the development is Chief Partners. Ridgemont Commercial Construction is the general contractor, GSR Andrade is the architect, and Kimley-Horn is the project’s civil engineering firm. Veritex Community Bank and Comerica Bank are the lenders, and the leasing team is CBRE’s Steve Koldyke, Kacy Jones and Brian Gilcrest.
Since its founding in 1972, Jackson-Shaw has developed more than 62 million square feet, including hospitality, industrial and residential projects in a diverse range of markets including Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, Houston, San Antonio, Charlotte, Denver, Las Vegas, Scottsdale, Phoenix, Jacksonville and Washington, D.C. For more information visit JacksonShaw.com.