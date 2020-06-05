JC Penney closing 154 stores in first post-bankruptcy phase

By JOSEPH PISANI AP Retail Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — J.C. Penney said Thursday that it will start closing 154 of its stores next week in what it is calling the first phase of its efforts to shrink its footprint.
The Plano-based retailer said it could take about 10 to 16 weeks to complete the closures. A list of the stores closing was published on Penney’s website.
Penney filed for bankruptcy protection last month, making it the biggest retailer to do since the coronavirus pandemic forced non-essential stores to be shut down temporarily. J.Crew and Neiman Marcus sought bankruptcy protection days before J.C. Penney. All three were laden with debt and had trouble connecting with shoppers, who are increasingly skipping the mall and shopping online.
As part of its bankruptcy reorganization, Penney said it planned to permanently close nearly a third of its 846 stores in the next two years. That would leave it with just over 600 locations.
Stores closing in Texas
Timber Creek Crossing
6051 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
972-892-2050
Crossroads Mall
6834 Wesley St, Ste C
Greenville, TX 75402
903-455-5252
West Hills Mall
2 Financial Plaza
Huntsville, TX 77340
936-295-7571
Music City Mall
2401 S Stemmons Fwy, Ste 4000
Lewisville, TX 75067
972-315-3900
Lufkin Shopping Center
4600 S Medford Dr, Ste 2000
Lufkin, TX 75901
936-639-3251
Palestine Mall
1930 S Loop 256
Palestine, TX 75801
903-729-0103
Mirabeau Square
3560 Lamar Ave Hwy 82
Paris, TX 75460
903-785-1655