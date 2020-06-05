JC Penney closing 154 stores in first post-bankruptcy phase



By JOSEPH PISANI AP Retail Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — J.C. Penney said Thursday that it will start closing 154 of its stores next week in what it is calling the first phase of its efforts to shrink its footprint.

The Plano-based retailer said it could take about 10 to 16 weeks to complete the closures. A list of the stores closing was published on Penney’s website.



Penney filed for bankruptcy protection last month, making it the biggest retailer to do since the coronavirus pandemic forced non-essential stores to be shut down temporarily. J.Crew and Neiman Marcus sought bankruptcy protection days before J.C. Penney. All three were laden with debt and had trouble connecting with shoppers, who are increasingly skipping the mall and shopping online.



As part of its bankruptcy reorganization, Penney said it planned to permanently close nearly a third of its 846 stores in the next two years. That would leave it with just over 600 locations.

Stores closing in Texas

Timber Creek Crossing

6051 Skillman St

Dallas, TX 75231

972-892-2050

Crossroads Mall

6834 Wesley St, Ste C

Greenville, TX 75402

903-455-5252

West Hills Mall

2 Financial Plaza

Huntsville, TX 77340

936-295-7571

Music City Mall

2401 S Stemmons Fwy, Ste 4000

Lewisville, TX 75067

972-315-3900

Lufkin Shopping Center

4600 S Medford Dr, Ste 2000

Lufkin, TX 75901

936-639-3251

Palestine Mall

1930 S Loop 256

Palestine, TX 75801

903-729-0103

Mirabeau Square

3560 Lamar Ave Hwy 82

Paris, TX 75460

903-785-1655