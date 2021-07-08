Jeff Williams named Arlington’s 2021 Dream Builder

Former Arlington mayor Jeff Williams is the recipient of the sixth annual Dream Builder award, presented by Texas Trust Credit Union during the Downtown Arlington Management Corporation annual meeting.

In addition to leading Arlington as mayor for two consecutive terms, Williams has played an integral role shaping the community for more than 30 years. Prior to being elected mayor he led two significant bond elections – both passed by wide margins – and was part of the Arlington Comprehensive Planning Committee.

As president of Arlington-based Graham Associates, Williams has heavily influenced the city through work on high-profile projects such as AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Park, River Legacy Living Science Center, the Parks Mall, Viridian development, the I.H. 30 Three Bridges Project, and the Richard Greene Linear Park.

Williams has also been active in numerous community organizations and held leadership positions in several nonprofits, including the YMCA, Salvation Army, Mission Arlington, River Legacy Foundation, the Chamber of Commerce, and Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Besides his professional contributions to Arlington, Williams and his wife raised their three children in the city, and all three are graduates of Martin High School. They are active members of First Baptist Church Arlington.

“Jeff Williams has helped make Arlington a dream city not only where people from all over the world have settled to raise families and start businesses, but a vacation destination with attractions and venues that offer world-class entertainment,” Debi Knoblock, Assistant Vice President for Business and Community Engagement at Texas Trust, said in a news release.

The Dream Builder award honors Arlington citizens who have significantly contributed to making it an American Dream City. The award was conceived by Texas Trust Credit Union.

Williams joins the rank of previous Dream Builder award winners Tom Cravens, Lana Wolff, Terry Bertrand, Patti Diou, and Ryan Dodson.